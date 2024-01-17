Edo 2024: APC opts for direct primaries, urges aspirants to unite for success

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the direct primaries option as the system to be used on its Congress to elect the party’s flag-bearer for the Edo governorship election coming up later in the year. The party also ruled out suggestions by some sections of the state that the governorship should be zoned to their areas in the interest of equity.

Stakeholders of the party in Edo met with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) throughout Monday night and arrived at the decision.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday on the outcome of the meeting, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Duro Meseko said the party also resolved that due to the large numbers of aspirants jostling for the Party’s ticket in Edo State, the NWC urged the stakeholders to unite in trimming the number of aspirants.

The NWC also urged Governorship aspirants to exhibit party discipline and patriotism by shunning the attitude of running to the Courts at every opportunity instead of exploring internal dispute resolution mechanisms, especially after the party primaries.

According to the publicity Secretary, the meeting also resolved that for the smooth running of the party, all members should ensure strict compliance with their financial obligations to the party, in line with the APC Constitution.

Other details of the resolution included that the E-registration exercise of the party for fresh members be conducted after the primaries in order not to derail the smooth conduct of the process.

“The stakeholders were urged by the NWC to promote unity within the ranks of the party in order to go into the election as one family bound by progressive ideals and fully geared to reclaim the party’s mandate in Edo State.,”

In attendance at the briefing were the Edo State APC Publicity Secretary, Barr. Peter Uwadie-Igbinigie and the APC Director of Publicity, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim.