Edo 2024: Anxiety as PDP declines to sign peace accord

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Ahead of the take off of the Edo governorship election, virtually the political parties involved in the election on Thursday signed the Peace

Accord agreement initiated by the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) for the political parties and gubernatorial candidates for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo state with the exception of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo and Edo State Party Chairman, Anthony Aziegbemi refused to sign their signatures in the document like the Chairmen and candidates of 17 other political parties contesting the Edo state governorship election respectfully did.

Armed with a two-page petition, both Ighodalo and Aziegbemi approached the podium where the signing exercise took place but refused to append their signatures when asked to do so by NPC Convener and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Dr. Mathew Hassan Kukah.

Instead PDP chieftains tried to hand him over the petition which he politely declined and asked them to leave the podium where those who signed were standing for the ceremony handshakes.

Speaking to journalists after returning to their seats without signing the documents, PDP Chairman alleged that they didn’t sign the Peace Accord because their members were being harassed and detained by the law enforcement agencies both in Edo state and Abuja.

Although the PDP candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his party chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, were present at the Victor Uwaifor Creative Hub venue of the event, both of them expressed reservations about the exercise.

Aziegbemi who spoke to journalists at the venue queried the usefulness of the peace accord signing, noting that “10 PDP members have been arrested in gestapo style by the police and detained in Abuja without trial.”

He added: “we are more than ready for this election… But the police IG is the most biased in the annals of this country.

“We will not allow a biased IGP who is not from Edo state to determine the outcome of this election. We demand the immediate recall of any external policemen currently marauding the state.”

This was just as the All Progressives Congress (APC) who earlier announced that it would not be party to the exercise, reversed its decision and committed to the peace deal.

Chairman of the APC in the state, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, told journalists that their fears had been allayed by the peace committee and the Inspector General of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

According to him, “one of our demands was that those who attacked our candidate’s convoy and killed his police detail should be declared wanted and arrested.

“The police have promised that they

will be apprehended. And it will not also be proper for us not to come because the chairman of the committee, General Abubakar Abdulsalami is an elder statesman.”

The exercise was organised by the National Peace Committee, a group committed to a Nigeria that is built on peace, justice and equality, where every citizen has the right to democratic participation.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalami Abubakar, called on political parties and their candidates to “use the accord as golden opportunity to set a positive example for other states and nations by demonstrating that they could disagree on policies and priorities but remain united in the love for the country and respect for the democratic process”.

Abubakar appealed to the candidates, parties and their supporters to remember that peace is the foundation upon which progress and development is built and established.

He said that without peace, none of the promises made to the people of Edo state by the candidates could be fulfilled.

The former Head of State urged all political actors and stakeholders to commit themselves to the cause of peace in Edo state, adding that the signing of this peace accord signified their readiness to place the interest of the people which you want to serve above individual or party ambitions.

He stated that the accord was “a commitment to conduct campaigns free of hate speech, incitement, and violence, and to accept the outcome of the votes as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

“Elections are a pillar of democracy, and in democracy, there are no losers; only participants who play their part in advancing the will of the people they represent and serve.

“Today, as we stand on the gateway of yet another critical election in Edo state, we urge all political actors and stakeholders to commit themselves to the cause of peace in Edo state.

“The signing of this Peace Accord signifies your readiness to place the interest of the people which you want to serve above individual or party ambitions.

“It is a commitment to conduct campaigns free of hate speech, incitement, and violence, and to accept the outcome of the votes as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

Elections are a pillar of democracy, and in democracy, there are no losers; only participants who play their part in advancing the will of the people they represent and serve.

“I appeal to the esteemed candidates, parties and their supporters to remember that peace is the foundation upon which progress and development is built and established. Without it, none of the promises made to the people of Edo state can be fulfilled.

“Furthermore, we are grateful to all our partners, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, civil society organisations, and the media, for their unwavering support in ensuring that this Peace Accord is not just symbolic but transformative for this nation.

“As we proceed today, let us all remember that the eyes of the nation, and indeed the world, are upon us.

“We have the golden opportunity to set a positive example for other states and nations by demonstrating that we can disagree on policies and priorities but remain united in our love for our country and respect for the democratic process.

“I encourage everyone to uphold this commitment beyond the elections, for peace is not an event but a continuous process for all”.

He added that since formation of the National Peace Committee in 2014, the it has worked tirelessly to foster an environment where every Nigerian could exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear of violence or intimidation.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, assured political parties and candidates that the commission would continue to play its part according to the law and best practice as articulated in the clauses of the National Peace Accord.

He told political parties and candidates that “it was their signatures on the peace document that would guarantee peaceful election”, saying “it is your commitment to its implementation that is critical.

“Therefore, as you sign the peace accord, commit yourselves to the implementation and terms of the accord and pass the message to your supporters at all levels for compliance.

“This is the best way to honour the effort and sacrifice of the Chairman and members of the NPC to peaceful elections”, Yakubu noted.