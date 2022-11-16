Eden Hazard expresses frustration at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has expressed his frustration at the lack of playing time he is receiving at Real Madrid.

Hazard, 31, has made six appearances for the LaLiga champions in all competitions this season but the Belgian international has only started twice.

Despite his struggles, the winger has been included as part of Roberto Martinez’s World Cup squad.

He said: “I would be lying if I said that it is positive. I do not play. I train. I hardly missed a session.

“I have no criticism for the coach [Carlo Ancelotti]. He gave his explanations in a press conference. It is difficult for him to always answer the same questions.

“He asked me to do my best. I try. I am at a dead end. I want to play more. I accept this situation. I try to show every day in training that I can give more, that I still have good things to give.

“I try to keep smiling. Sometimes there are mornings when it is more difficult. When I think I’m playing and I’m not. It’s up to me to adapt.”