Ede Security Summit: Be responsive to your responsibilities, political office holders charged

.State police formations recommended

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

The 1st Ede Security Summit in Osun State was held recently with a call on Local Government Chairmen and other political office holders to be responsive to their political responsibilities, particularly the Chief Security Officers of the respective council areas.

The Summit gave the charge just as it recommended the introduction of State Police formations “which will always give supportive assistance to other security organisations in combating crimes”.

The Security Summit, held on Tuesday September 13, 2022, was sponsored by Ede Descendants Union and Ede Elders Council.

In a 25-point communiqué signed by the Coordinator, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG Rtd), Adedayo Adeoye; Chief Ayodele Adeyemo; Alhaji Moshood Adeniyi and Alhaji Basiru Oyedemi (all Rapporteurs), recommended that Local Government Chairmen and other personnel should submit themselves to the will/control of the community by attending to and fulfilling the needs of the community.

“The Timi-in-Council and Ede Descendants Union should ensure that Local Government office holders work in line with the wishes and aspiration of the community. The security agencies should also be financially supported by the Local Councils with budgetary provisions”, the Summit also recommended.

In order to realize the financial support to security agencies, the Summit recommended that a Security Trust Fund account, adding that Local governments should make provision of befitting and conducive accommodations for the security operatives to enhance their comfortable living.

Also, it said, Police Barracks should be made more habitable

Condemning the security situation in Edeland, the Summit, however, commended the efforts of the security agencies such as the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); Amotekun; local hunters; Vigilante Groups, and others, imploring them to improve on their services to the community.

“The wanton destructions of property, killings, maiming, incessant unrest and unwarranted tension caused by different cultist groups in Edeland were frowned at and condemned.

“Development of Edeland should be the responsibility of every Ede indigene. Hence, everyone should be a security man. When we see, we must say or report to appropriate security agencies. Indigenes are enjoined also not to abandon, neglect, and or leave their ancestral homes to avoid being hijacked by the hoodlums, vagabonds and bandits.

. The Summit, which observed that the root of the most criminal activities is the consumption of Indian hemp and other hard drugs, recommended that efforts should be made to discourage the sales and consumption of Indian hemp openly with impunity.

It was further recommended that Ede Descendants Union working jointly with Ede Elders Council should commence public enlightenment programmes on regular basis on the negative effects of drug abuse.

Admonishing that the security agency in charge of controlling illicit drugs to make sure that “weed joints” are eradicated forthwith from all nooks and crannies of Edeland, the communiqué said the culprits should be arrested and sanctioned accordingly.

“The incessant feud between the Fulani herdsmen and the farmers was condemned in totality. The Summit also showed its displeasure to the alarming rate at which the Fulani herdsmen use their cattle to destroy farms and farm products and occasionally attacking the owners of such farms

“The Summit agreed to put in place a forum where Fulani cattle breeders and arable farmers will be meeting in order to avoid friction that may lead to crisis”.

It urged the Ede Descendants Union and Ede Elders Council to facilitate unity among all local security organisations especially the Harmonised Vigilante Group (Ya-salamu) and the Traditional Community Security Head, High Chief Olode of Edeland.

According to the Summit, there should be regular meetings of voluntary vigilante groups in Edeland for common synergy to be coordinated by Ede Descendants Union, stating that there should be constant inter-agencies meetings with Ede Descendants Union as observers

In view of spiritual importance, the communiqué said the institutionalised joint regular prayers of different religious organisations and sects were recommended, disclosing that “joint patrol team made up of all security agencies and organizations shall be formed”.

The Summit said in order to reduce incidence of criminals using late night operations as opportunity, late night ‘okada’ business operation should be reviewed to regulate time of operation.

“Ede Elders Council and Ede Descendants Union to organise, and regularly too, meetings with the transport operators such as ACOOMORAN (okada riders); Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN); National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and such other related professional groups.

“The Summit concluded that the development of Edeland should be the responsibility of every Ede indigene. For peace to reign, youths were admonished to be conscious of what they write or share on social media”, the communiqué further stated.

It also said different presentations and proposals were made by experienced security experts, security organisations, social groups and related professionals on the occasion..

For a better society