ECWA sympathizes with Jos Saints Academy school victims, calls for investigation to avert reoccurrence

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), have extended heartfelt condolence to the parents of students who died as a result of the building collapse which occurred last week Friday at Saints Academy school in Busa Buje community, Jos North local government area of Plateau state.

The Saints Academy primary and secondary school housing over 400 witnessed a dark moment,following the recent structure collapsed which led to painful death of 22 students and 132 escaped with various degree of injuries.

A statement issued to newsmen in Jos the state capital Monday, signed by ECWA President, Rev.Dr. Job Ayuba Bagat, said the collapse of the school building has left the entire community in shocking and distressing experiences.

“As a Church leader whose Church’s International Headquarters is situated in Jos city, where the regrettable tragedy occurred, I owe it a duty to speak consolation to all affected families, the management and staff of Saints Academy, Plateau State Government, the entire people of Plateau state and all who commiserate with the affected families; praying that the Almighty God may speak His divine peace and comfort which transcend all human understanding and imagination into our hearts severally.”

ECWA president acknowledged that the safety of children is sacrosanct, hence the need for all authorities concerned to intensify thorough investigation to unmask the cause of the collapsed building.

“May I stress that the safety and well-being of our children is of utmost importance and must always be considered as such. However, the tragic incidence underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and stricter adherence to building rules and regulations with a view to preventing future occurrences.

“Nonetheless, it is imperative that the authorities concerned should conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the building collapse, and should any form of negligence be found to be associated with it, those responsible should be held accountable to serve as a deterrent to others.

“As Christians, we draw strength from our faith and the teachings of love, compassion, and unity. Let us then be a source of hope and resilience for the affected families and offer our unwavering support as they bear with such unimaginable losses and pains.

“ECWA shall as much as possible continue to stand in solidarity with the affected families, offering humanitarian services, guidance, prayers, and whatever assistance as may be required. I trust that God will grant peace, strength, and healing to the grieving families and enable them to find solace in their faith in God during these trying times of their lives. May we all continue to find safety in God who is our rock and our salvation, amen!”