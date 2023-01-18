ECWA refutes This Day, Vanguard publications, issues 24 hours ultimatum to apologise

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, have vehemently refuted publications by This Day and Vanguard Newspapers peddle against ECWA President, Rev.Dr. Stephen Baba Panya that he said, very soon the Church will made announcement in respect to presidential choice of 2023 Nigeria elections.

ECWA denomination described the publications as mischievous be and malicious, demanding This Day and Vanguard medium to publicly withdraw the publications and tender apology within 24 hours.

A statement signed and issued to newsmen in Jos Wednesday by ECWA Public Relations Officer, Rev. Romanus Ebenwokodi, in course of its extraordinary general Church council which started on 17th January, 2023; the attention of the ECWA general Church council has been drawn to mischievous and malicious publications by certain sections of the media that is, This Day Newspaper”ECWA President: Church will announce presidential choice soon” and Vanguard Newspaper”Church to take decision soon-ECWA President”, 18th day of January, 2023 on their banner headlines.

According to ECWA spokesman, “The general Church council wishes to state that at no time did it make the alluded resolution,neither did the President at any time during the proceedings of the council make the statement credited to him by the newspapers in question.

“ECWA as a denomination has its members across all political parties and the leadership of ECWA respect that.

“Therefore, we need the teaming members of ECWA, the Church in Nigeria, and the general public to understand that the said publications are absolutely falsehood that have never been contemplated, and are meant to cause unnecessary tension that is capable of dragging the good name of ECWA to the mud.

“ECWA therefore, strongly demands This Day and Vanguard newspapers to herewith publicly withdraw the said publications and tender public apologies to ECWA within twenty four (24) hours beginning 12:00noon, 18th January, 2023”, hr stated.