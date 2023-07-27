ECOWAS won’t allow coup d’état in Niger, Tinubu warns military

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the attempted coup d’état to oust the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, from office.

Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of Government, said the leadership of the ECOWAS will not allow any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of Niger Republic.

The president, in a statement on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, stressed that the ECOWAS leadership will do everything within its power to ensure democracy is well-rooted and thrives in Africa.

President Tinubu said: “Information filtering in from the Republic of Niger indicates some unpleasant developments around the country’s highest political leadership.

“It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.

“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.

“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.

“I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”

.as Soldiers detain Niger President

Meanwhile, The Presidential Palace housing President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger in Niamey, the capital, has been blocked by soldiers of the Presidential Guard.

Several ministries were also affected by the blockade.

There were fears of coup as the guards have detained the president.

The disgruntled soldiers sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices. The soldiers also refused to release the president.

The army has reportedly given the renegade soldiers ultimatum.

The president’s office tweeted that the guards unsuccessfully tried to get support from the military in their “anti-republican” efforts.

One source said talks were underway.

Reports say the immediate former president, Mohammed Issoufou, and other former presidents are currently involved in talks to stop the situation from escalating.

“The President of the Republic and his family are doing well. The Army and the National Guard are ready to attack” those involved in this incident, the president’s office added.

The landlocked West African state has experienced four coups since independence from France in 1960, as well as numerous attempted coups.

President Bazoum, who was democratically elected in 2021, is a close ally of France.

The country’s last coup occurred in February 2010, overturning then President Mamadou Tandja.

Niger is grappling with two jihadist campaigns – one in the south-west, which swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015, and the other in the south-east, involving jihadists based in north-eastern Nigeria.

Militant groups allied to both al-Qaeda and Islamic State are active in the country.

Two neighbouring countries, Mali and Burkina Faso, have experienced coups recently triggered by jihadist uprisings.