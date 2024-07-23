ECOWAS Parliament harps on more women representation in governance

.Barriers hampering women representation in governance – Remi Tinubu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association has called for more women representation in governance.

The call came to limelight during the Spotlight Initiative of the body with the theme; ‘Re-thinking Women’s Proportional Representation in Governance.’

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has made significant progress for women representation in governance, saying barriers still exist especially culturally and socially.

“These barriers include deeply entrenched societal norms, systemic discriminatory practices, structural issues within our political systems, and financial incapability.

“To achieve this across board, we must be seen to walk the talk. For instance, our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken significant steps to remove financial barriers by making nomination forms for elective positions free at grassroots level, ensuring that capable and qualified women can participate in the political process without the burden of prohibitive costs.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu commended the Federal House of Representatives for its recent passage of the Bill seeking 74 seats for women in the National Assembly in a bid to encourage more female participation in politics and governance.

“I believe that the leadership in the Senate is gender-friendly. Power is not served A’lar carte, just as my husband, President Bola Tinubu said. You have to learn how to obtain power. You need older women to mentor you.”

“Education is the cornerstone of empowerment. By improving access to education for girls and women, we can equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to participate effectively in political processes. Additionally, raising awareness about the importance of women’s representation in governance is crucial. Public campaigns, media engagement, and community programs can help shift societal attitudes and dismantle stereotypes that hinder women’s political participation.”

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament who is also the first female to occupy the position, Rt Hon Hadija Memounatou Ibrahimah in her remarks urged the First Lady of Nigeria to serve as the champion of the course of better representation for women in governance in the region.

This, she noted is especially so with her commendable contributions to the issues of women and girls.

“Your Excellency, you transmit a kind of light that illuminates the leadership of Nigeria. It touches the lives of even the ordinary man.

“Women account for half of the population of ECOWAS member States. Only 17% are Parliamentarians and 24% are Ministers in the region. It is high time to reduce the under representation of women in democracy”.

The Senate President, Senator Godwill Akpabio who was represented by the Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau stated that for the Senate, women participation in governance is a priority.