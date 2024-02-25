ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions on Mali, Burkina -Faso and Niger

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS has lifted the sanctions placed on Mali, Burkina-Faso and Niger over the incursion of the military establishment in the political system of the three African countries.

President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr.Omar Alieu Tourey announced this during the communique at the end of the extra-ordinary summit of the Authority of the Heads of State and Governments of the sub-regional body on Saturday in Abuja

He said that the summit of the 12 remaining African nations leaders of the ECOWAS had resolved to lift the sanctions placed on the three African nations after a similar extra-ordinary summit of the highest decision making body of the sub-regional body announce the sanctions on the three nations.

The decision followed the outcome of entrities and diplomatic engagements of some notable African leaders and a former Head if State of Nigeria Gen.Dr Yakubu Gowon (rtd) who have made passionate appeals for the sanctions to be lifted to enable peace talks to begin.

After the extra-ordinary summit hosted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, the ECOWAS Commission announced that the restriction of internal flights to the three countries, travel ban, ban of use of ECOWAS passport, trade restrictions and other sanctions had been lifted in the three African nations.

The sub-regional body also called for immediate release of President Mohammed Bazoum by the military junta in Niger and the reopening of land and air borders in the country with immediate effect

Some notable African leaders present at the extra-ordinary summit include President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana, President Marky Small of Senagal, President of Liberia Joseph Baokia and host President Bola Ahmed Tinubu among others.

It would be recalled that on January 29 and 30, 2024 the leader of the military junta in Mali, Burkina-Faso as Niger had announced the withdrawal of the three countries from the sub-regional political and economic bloc after the sanctions were announced by the ECOWAS.