Economic Progress in Capital Markets Hinge on Collaborative Tech Integration – Adekunbi Ademiluyi

Amid the universal acceleration in digital innovation, industry leaders in Nigeria must think critically about changes to the underlying structure of the capital market and adapt to support the future of the industry.

Adekunbi Ademiluyi, the Managing Director of HumanManager Limited (HML), a leading HR and Payroll solutions firm has underscored that companies must harness the power of technology in their collaborative efforts to ensure a prosperous future, fostering innovation and growth that benefits all stakeholders.

While speaking as a panellist at the 12th yearly Conference Investiture of Fellows, Induction of Associates, and Annual General Meeting of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars, held under the theme ‘Navigating Nigeria’s Economic Realities: The Transformative Power of Technology in the Capital Market,’ Adekumbi accentuated the significance of cooperation in building a strong market system.

As the world grapples with interconnected challenges, Ademiluyi stressed the paramount importance of collaboration in achieving success. Her focus extended beyond the mere utilisation of technological tools, emphasising the exchange of global ideas and strategies for mutual prosperity.

“In the contemporary interconnected global landscape, collaboration is not just an option but a crucial factor for achieving success. It extends beyond the use of technological tools and encapsulates the exchange of worldwide ideas and strategies, collectively harnessed for mutual prosperity. It transcends geographical boundaries, providing a range of perspectives that drive innovation and adaptability. It’s essential to underscore that a thriving market ecosystem depends on stakeholders collaborating to overcome challenges and capitalise on opportunities.” She remarked.

Speaking on HumanManager’s commitment to providing seamless human resource services and improving ROI for its customers, Adekumbi opined that combining expertise is also a necessary driver for social and economic progress. Companies should therefore be positioned to solve their customers’ complex challenges by combining global market expertise with research, to deliver optimal execution.

“The collaborative utilisation of technology not only promotes economic prosperity but also drives social progress. It creates opportunities for job creation, skill development, and community engagement. By focusing on these intertwined elements, companies can contribute to the well-being of their employees, customers, and the broader society.” She added.

The capital market has undergone substantial changes due to technological evolution, notably with the advent of computerised trading and the subsequent integration of artificial intelligence (AI). The swift digital transformation has facilitated novel business models, nimble decision-making, and effective resource allocation.

As capital markets continue to evolve, firms must adapt more readily to changing markets and customer needs by investing in advanced technologies to streamline operations and improve decision-making capabilities. In providing the capital needed for sustainable growth and development, Nigeria can adopt aggressive change management and emerge as efficient and internationally competitive.

The Conference featured notable attendees, including Ade Bajomo, President, FinTechNGR; Seyi Owoturo, President and Chairman of Council, Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR); Hon. Amos Azi, Chairman, of Investment and Security Tribunal; and Catherine Nwosu, 2nd Vice President, ICMR.

Adekunbi Ademiluyi is the Managing Director of HumanManager Limited (HML), a reputable HR and Payroll solutions firm based in Lagos, Nigeria. With a strong background in HR management, Ademiluyi has consistently highlighted the significance of technology in achieving collaborative success. Her professional ethos centres on promoting economic prosperity and social progress through the strategic implementation of technology.

HumanManager Limited (HML) is a leading technology company that provides HR management and payroll solutions for organisations of all sizes and in any location. As part of the SystemSpecs Group, HML offers an all-in-one solution that takes care of payroll, reporting, staff records, leave, performance management, self-service, and expense management.