Economic hardship: NLC can stage peaceful protest, Falana faults AGF

DAMISI OJO, Akure and IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana on Sunday asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to provide security for the demonstrators in the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) slated for February 27-28.

Barring any last-minute change, the NLC will on Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28 protest following the dramatic hike in the prices of goods and services due to the removal of fuel subsidy and the free fall of the naira, among others.

However, the human rights lawyer in a letter dated February 24 and addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation said Section 83(4) of the Police Establishment Act empowers the Minister of Justice to provide security cover for the protesters.

He also called on the organised labour to conduct their scheduled rallies peacefully devoid of violence.

Falana was reacting to statement credited to Fagbemi to the effect that the NLC embarking on any protest will amount to contempt of court.

But Falana said: “While we have advised the members of the NLC to conduct the rallies scheduled for February 27-28, 2024 in a peaceful manner, we urge you to use your good offices to direct the Inspector-General of Police to provide adequate security to the conveners and participants in the protest in line with the provisions of Section 83(4) of the Police Establishment Act,” the letter read in part.

“Finally, while awaiting your favourable reply to this letter, please accept, as usual, the assurance of our highest esteem.”

Recall that following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, the Federal Government commenced negotiations with the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as the subsidy removal policy had brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

While the negotiations were in progress, the Federal Ministry of Justice rushed to the National Industrial Court to file Suit No NICN/ABJ/158/2023 between Federal Government of Nigeria & Anor. v Nigeria Labour Congress & Anor in respect of the same issues. On June 5, 2023 the Honourable Justice Yemi Anuwe granted the application of the Federal Government for an ex parte order to restrain the NLC and TUC from embarking on strike against the removal of fuel subsidy.

Although both the NLC and TUC complied with the ex parte order, they promptly filed an application to set aside same for want of jurisdiction. They equally asked for a stay of execution of the order ex parte pending the determination of the motion. The application to set aside the order filed by the Defendants and the motion for interlocutory injunction filed by the Claimants have not been considered as parties resolved to settle the case out of court.

Even though the parties signed a 16-point memorandum of understanding, the Federal Government did not implement some of the terms of the Agreement. Hence, on August 2, 2023, both NLC and TUC held a peaceful protest throughout the country.

Instead of implementing the Agreement the Federal Government initiated contempt proceedings against the NLC and TUC at the National Industrial Court.

Meanwhile, the National Leader of Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has called on Yoruba and Nigerians in general to understand the present challenges of the country especially the outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes.

He, however, pleaded that they should come to terms with the realities of the national challenges, which the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is striving to resolve.

In a statement, the elder statesman acknowledged the hardships faced by the masses saying it was important to recognize that these economic measures, although difficult, are part of a larger strategy aimed at restoring economic prosperity and stability to Nigeria.

He said: “The government’s commitment to implementing these measures is a testament to its dedication to addressing the root causes of our economic challenges, inherited from the ills of the previous years.

“As a responsible leader, I appeal to every Yoruba man and woman, young and old, and our fellow citizens across the nationalities, to exercise patience and refrain from engaging in protests or actions that may escalate tensions.

“Understandably, the immediate impact of Tinubu’s economic reforms is challenging to everyone, but it is crucial to give the government the necessary time to realize the intended benefits.

“It is important to note that the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira is not undertaken lightly, as we all know the great damage done to our national prosperity through the nefarious activities of the agents of darkness within the oil and financial sectors.

“These measures by the Federal Government, though painful in the short term, are designed to create a more sustainable economic environment that will benefit us all in the long run. It requires collective understanding and resilience from every citizen as we navigate through these challenging times.

“We cannot afford a preference for the approach of painless death of our nation, where we are propped up with loans and subsidies until a total collapse into a failed nation, while we have the opportunity of painful healing through treatment with multiple surgeries that will guarantee not just our survival, but restored health, vigour and thriving life. We must endure today’s hardship for tomorrow’s prosperity.

“I implore you to trust in the government’s commitment to the welfare of our nation. Let us engage in constructive dialogue and contribute positively to the ongoing economic reforms. Join me in appealing for unity and understanding among our people. Together, we can weather this storm and emerge stronger as a nation.

“I want to assure you as the Leader of Afenifere, that we are actively engaging with the government at different levels to address the concerns of our people. Let us remain steadfast, patient, and united in the face of these challenges, confident that our collective resilience will pave the way for a more prosperous future”.

CSOs urge labour unions to dialogue with FG

Meanwhile ahead of the proposed nationwide strike by Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) 65 Civil Society Organisations,CSOs have pulled out, stressing that the strike might cause anarchy and cause more hardship on citizens.

The CSOs under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations Forum also warned against going the way Sudan went, and called for dialogue with the Federal Government.

Their stand came days after the Trade Union Congress, TUC withdrew from the planned protest.

The Coalition said:

“Any attempt to embark on a nationwide strike during these critical period of hunger and harsh economy could be hijacked by hoodlums and criminal elements, who have been waiting for the slightest opportunity to unleash terror; disrupt public peace, loot business premises and markets,” the CSOs said.

The NLC had announced a nationwide protest scheduled for February 27 and 28, over the failure to implement the agreements reached on October 2, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

This decision followed the conclusion of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the federal government regarding the widespread hardship.

The Coalition which disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by Comrade Buba Ibrahim Mohammed and Comrade George Phillips, the Coordinator and Secretary, insisted that the strike will only stir up civil unrest and further worsen the already bad security situation as well as damage the fragile economy.

According the Coalition, the views gathered from some of their members and citizens across the country were that the labour unions are trying to undermine the current Tinubu-led administration and create a process for break down of law and order to score cheap political points.

“As Civil Society Organisations, we do understand the depth of economic challenges facing the ordinary citizens, especially the workers, but we cannot fold our arms and support a move that will further damage and threaten our peaceful coexistence.”

While stating that it’s not unaware that the labour unions had the constitutional right to make demands and embark on strike to drive home their demands ,it maintained that NLC and TUC should know that Nigeria is already sitting on keg of gun powder that must not be allowed to explode.

“Part of reasons we have refused to join forces with labour unions to create anarchy and cause more hardship for the people . Instead, we are making frantic efforts to meet with federal government to discuss how to amicably resolve the issues at stake.”

“We recognise the importance of addressing labour-related concerns and advocating for workers’ rights, we kindly urge the labour unions to explore alternative means of dialogue and negotiation with the relevant authorities,” they added.