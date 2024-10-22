Economic hardship: Nigerians abandon cars as daily consumption of petrol crashes by 92% under Tinubu administration

Daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol in Nigeria has dropped drastically under one year after President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Product Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Daily Truck Out Report for September 2024, showed that consumption as of August 20, 2024, was 4.5 million litres per day.

The daily petrol consumption as of May 2023 was 60, 000 million litres per day, according to the NMDPRA.

An estimation brings daily consumption down by 92 per cent after May 29, 2023.

Analysis of the report, shockingly, revealed that out of the 36 states of the federation, only 16 states got product allocation from the Nigeran National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in the month under review.

This meant that those states that did not get product allocation suffered scarcity in August.

A breakdown of how NNPCL distributed the products among the 16 states, showed that Niger got the highest allocation of 21 trucks, amounting to 940, 000 litres daily, Lagos got the second highest of 12 trucks amounting to 726, 001 litres, and Kaduna got 12 trucks of 454, 001 litres.

Other states such as Oyo got 12 trucks of 454 litres, Kano 9 trucks, Ondo 6 trucks, Kwara 6 trucks, Edo 4 trucks, and FCT 4 trucks.

The likes of Sokoto state received 4 trucks from the NNPCL, Ogun state got three trucks, Osun three, Gombe one, Benue one, Ekiti one and Kebbi, one truck.

President Tinubu on May 29, 2023, declared an end to petrol subsidies, which at that time had gulped about N12tn in 10 years.

According to the president, payment of petrol subsidies was no longer sustainable as it had plunged the country into huge debts.

Petrol price has since skyrocketed from N195 per litre to about N1300 per litre, pushing up headline inflation to an almost three-decade high of 34.19 per cent in June. It has since slowed to 32.7 per cent in September.

The cost of living has also risen, plunging 129 million Nigerians into poverty, according to the latest data by the World Bank.

According to the global financial body, the over 129 million Nigerians represented a sharp rise from 40.1 per cent in 2018 to 56 per cent in 2024.

The World Bank report read, “With growth proving too slow to outpace inflation, poverty has risen sharply. Since 2018, the share of Nigerians living below the national poverty line16 is estimated to have risen sharply from 40.1 per cent to 56.0 per cent.

“Combined with population growth, this means that some 129 million Nigerians are living in poverty. This stark increase partly reflects Nigeria’s beleaguered growth record. Real GDP per capita has not recovered to the level it was at prior to the oil price-induced recession in 2016.

“The COVID-19 pandemic compounded this drop in economic activity. Moreover, growth is failing to outpace inflation: large increases in prices across almost all goods have diminished purchasing power.”

It added, “Multiple shocks in a context of high economic insecurity have deepened and broadened poverty, with over 115 million Nigerians estimated to have been poor in 2023. Since 2018/19, an additional nearly 35 million people have fallen into poverty, so that more than half of Nigerians (51.1 per cent of the population in 2023) are now estimated to live in poverty.”

A related report by a foreign news medium, AFP, also detailed how Nigerians have since abandoned their cars as a result of the pounding hardship.

“I parked it at my son’s house. I use public transport now,” Emmanuel, a 72-year-old retired health worker, told AFP. “It is not convenient, but it is what the economy demands.

…Obasanjo identifies leadership deficit as major global challenge

“Leaders must lead with fear of God”

However, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said deficit of leadership was a major challenge confronting the world, Africa inclusive.

Obasanjo made the assertion on Monday at the 11th African Biblical Leadership Initiative (ABLI) 2024 Conference, organized by the Bible Society of various countries across the world, hosted by Nigeria in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the conference, themed: “Value-based leadership: model for Africa’’ focuses on raising new generation of transformational leaders in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

“If there is any shortage in supply of anything in the world today, it is leadership.

“Deficit of leadership is our major problem in the world today and of course, Africa being part of the world, we are not exempted and if you like, Nigeria being part of Africa, we are not exempted.

“When I got invitation as a chairman of this occasion, I took a critical look at the Biblical quality of leadership of great leaders in the Bible.

“These people possessed knowledge and understanding, they had mission, compassion and were competent and very close to God who is the greatest leader’’, he said.

Obasanjo challenged world leaders, including those in Africa and Nigeria in particular, to lead with fear of God to overcome the present challenges.

He said leaders must possess, “quality of Biblical leaders who ruled the world of their generation with God’s wisdom’’.

Also speaking at the event, the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, said leaders at all level must promote justice to actualize the dream of “value-based leadership’’.

Represented by Mrs. Gloria Akobundu, the first lady said the value of justice is the foundation of Godly leadership as it ensures fairness, equity, equality and protection for everyone, especially the vulnerable in the society.

“Africa is at the cross road facing numerous challenges that require effective godly leadership.

“As Christian leaders, we must embrace the value-based leadership model that reflects the teaching of Jesus Christ.

“This model is built on four foundational values – justice, integrity, wisdom and social harmony -,’’ she said.

Prof. Jerry Gana, a former Minister of Information, said leadership is critical to development in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Gana said one of the objectives of the conference was to seek, unveil and inculcate fresh ideas to redefine the character of leadership and governance and transform the continent of Africa.

“In this very important and timely conference, we will unveil a fresh path to a brighter future that will help to redefine the character of leadership and governance and transform the continent of Africa.

“We want to thank the Bible Society of various countries coming together to continue with this conference that was started in 2010 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia aimed at inspiring values in world leadership.

“In the world, characterized by unprecedented challenges and complexities, Africa stands at a critical juncture, the need for visionary, ethical, value-based leadership cannot be overlooked,’’ he said.

Similarly, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, a keynote speaker at the event, said African leaders must take the advantage of huge God-given resources to alleviate sufferings in the continent.