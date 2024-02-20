Economic Crisis: PRP Condemns FG Threats to Nigerians Criticizing its failures

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has condemned the Federal Government, for recent threats it issued against Nigerians who criticize its failures to tackle the economic challenges in the country.

The party made this known in reaction to a recent statement by the Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle, who despite the current hardships facing the masses decided to issue threats, in an attempt to dissuade people from speaking up.

In a statement on Saturday, by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the party said every Nigerian has a constitutional right to express their opinions without fear or favour and the statement by the Minister is an attempt to take away such rights.

He said “The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) strongly condemns the recent threat issued by the Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle, against Nigerians who criticize the economic collapse and rising insecurity in the country.

“As a democratic institution committed to the welfare and progress of our nation, we in the PRP, find such threats not only unwarranted but also an affront to the fundamental rights of citizens to express their opinions as enshrined in the Nigerian Laws inclusive of the Nigerian Constitution as well as the democratic tenets to hold those in power accountable.

“As the people of Nigeria continue to grapple with the harsh realities of hunger, economic hardship, and insecurity, it is disheartening to witness those entrusted with governance attempting to stifle dissenting voices.

“The Minister’s statement not only undermines the democratic principles our nation stands for but also reveals a lack of understanding of the legitimate concerns and frustrations of the masses as well as their rights to protest which President Tinubu had for years exercised as an opposition politician.

“The PRP calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and resolute in their pursuit of good governance. We must remember that it is our collective responsibility to demand better governance from those who lead us.

“The Minister should not forget that the people of Nigeria are not mere subjects to be silenced or intimidated. They are hungry as a consequence of policies which they consider wrong, and their voices echo the urgent need for reversal of such policies to bring in good governance, transparency, and effective solutions to the myriad of issues facing them.

“We urge the Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle to reflect on the lessons from his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State, where his administration’s failure to address the pressing issues of the state led to his rejection by the people in the last general elections. It is crucial for public officials to understand that their actions and decisions have consequences, and they must be prepared to face the music when they fall short of the expectations of the people they serve.

“The PRP reiterates its commitment to advocating for good governance, addressing the issues facing our nation, and ensuring that the voices of Nigerians are heard. We will not be cowed or silenced by threats, and we call on all citizens to join us in this quest for a better Nigeria.” He concluded