Ecobank Nigeria unveils super reward season 3 extension

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the commencement of Season 3 extension of its Super Rewards Campaign.

The customer-focused initiative is designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty.

Tagged: Season 3.1, the campaign is set to reward 100 customers with cash prizes of N50,000 monthly, while four customers will go home with N1 million each at the end of the Season in January, 2023.

It is on record that the Ecobank Nigeria Super Rewards Campaign has so far created 10 millionaires, and several hundreds of customers taking home monthly cash rewards.