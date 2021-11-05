Ebonyi State charges private schools on IGR payment to government

The government of Ebonyi State has charged private schools in the state to update their Internally Generated Revenues ( IGR) records without delay.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education, Dr Mrs. Obianuju Aloh gave the charge in a private schools meeting held in the Multi-purpose Hall, Old Cabinet Office, Abakaliki.

Dr. Mrs Aloh stressed that the state Government under the leadership of Governor David Nweze Umahi has done much to improve the lots of Ebonyi people, and therefore the private schools should reciprocate this by paying the revenues due the state government.

She advised the schools to adhere to the approved academic calendar, upgrade their infrastructure in line with the set standard, use Government approved text books and engage the services of qualified and trained teachers to improve the quality of education in the private schools subsector.

The Chairman of Internal Revenues Service, Mr. Agwu Nweze outlined fees and levies approved as Internally Generated Revenues IGR from private schools to include Annual Renewal/Operational Fee, Waste Management Fee, Fire service Fee and Development Levy.

Mr. Nweze who was represented by Mr. Celestine Okoro noted that these fees and lavies are contained in Ebonyi State Revenues Law, 2021 and should be paid by private schools as at when due.

Another Senior Staff of the board, Mr. Green Oko stated that non-compliance with the revenues payment by any private school could attract the sledge hammer.

Mr. Oko thanked the SSA on Education for her doggedness in enforcing Government policies, and assured her of the support of the board to ensure aggressive revenue drive to improve the state revenue.

The State Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Elder Kingsley Igboke expressed joy for the meeting which he said gave the association the opportunity to rub minds with the government on issues bothering on private schools development, and assured the government that the association would give it the needed support to advance the course of education for the overall development of the state.

On the issue of IGR payments, Elder Igboke said that the private institutions would pay the revenues due to the government without being forced

He added that the association would continue to train and retrain their teachers, improve on their infrastructure, use text books approved by the government and maintain clean learning environment.

The meeting was well attended by Revenues Officers, NAPPS executive and other critical stakeholders in the education sector.