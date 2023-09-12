Ebonyi SSG enrols into State  Health Insurance Agency to boost workers’ confidence

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

The Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Professor Grace Umwzurike, has enrolled in the State Health Insurance Scheme, to boost workers confidence in it’s viability.

Professor Umezurike made the disclosure in Abakaliki when the Management and Staff of the Agency paid her a courtesy visit in her office.

The SSG restated that the tenacity of the State government under Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru to reposition the Agency for optimum service delivery was not in doubt.

The recent employment of health workers including medical doctors and their deployment into the 13 General hospitals would enhance the performance of the Agency

The Agency would do better in rendering professional health service especially to the rural dwellers

I call on other Political Office holders and good-spirited individuals of the State, to join hands together to make Ebonyi Health System one of its kind in the entire South East

The Secretary to Federal Government reaffirmed the commitment of the present administration to take the health care delivery systems to a greater capacity.

Earlier in a remark, the Executive Secretary of the Agency Dr. Divine Igwe, said that the State Health Insurance Agency has equitably enrolled 48,000 vulnerable persons in the State leveraging the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.

Dr Igwe said that the law cap 002 of 2018, that established the Agency provided for the enrollment of every resident of the State and solicited the government’s collaboration for the enrollment of both formal and informal sectors of the State.

Contributing, the Consultant to the Agency Dr. Ibiam Azu-Agwu, enumerated the benefits of Health Insurance to include reduction in the mortality rate, strategic purchasing, removal of out-of-pocket expenditure, prompt medical treatment, and reduction of poverty due to illness among others.

He called on the State Government to release Equity Fund to assist in the enrollment of more vulnerable and less privileged group in the State.