Ebonyi records 28 deaths, 386 cases of cholera, designates six treatment centres to tackle menace

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

No fewer than 28 deaths and 386 cases have been recorded in Ebonyi State since the cholera outbreak on September 24, while about six treatment centres have been designated across the state to tackle the menace.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Moses Ekuma made this known on Saturday during the donation of medical commodities by the Governor’s wife, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, to the General Hospital in Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area.

Ekuma said that most deaths occurred at home before the emergency response team and the ministry were informed, adding that no death has been recorded after the intervention of Government and development partners in cholera outbreak which attacked some Communities in Ebonyi State.

He noted that they combined both human and material resources to fight the disease courtesy of the Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and assured that the cholera outbreak has been brought under control.

The Commissioner attributed cholera outbreaks to contaminated water, poor sanitation, and improper disposal of refuse, among other factors.

He maintained that cholera is an oral disease and not an airborne disease and advised the people to observe personal and environmental hygiene as well as report suspected cases for prevention and treatment.

Following the Numbers of Infected persons and death rate, various teams of Health Practitioners, World Health Organization WHO medical team, Medecins Sans Frontres known as Doctors without borders along side with medical Doctors in Hospitals were on ground to take adequate healthcare of affected Individuals.

On medical commodities from governor’s wife, he said, , “The governor’s wife’s donation, made through her pet project, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation (BERWO), included home purification tablets, hand sanitisers, intravenous infusion, and oral rehydration salt.”

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary Maudlyn Uzoamaka Nwifuru, while making the donation, commiserated with families of the victims and encouraged them not to lose hope.

She noted that the essence of the visit was to identify factors contributing to the spread of the disease.

“The sight of these people battling cholera is a reminder that we must do more to protect our communities from infectious diseases,” she said.

Daniel Hernandis, Project Medical Referral of Doctors-without-Borders, decried the outbreak’s level, stating that over half of the cases were recorded in Izzi Local Government Area.

Hernandis appreciated the support from the World Health Organisation and healthcare workers on the frontlines.