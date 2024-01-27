Ebonyi Quarry owners shut down operations over Police  detention of Chairman 

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Members of Ebonyi Consolidated Quarry Owners Association, have shot down operations in the State, following the arrest of its Chairman Chief Chikaodiri Ojimba by Police Operatives.

It was gathered that Chief Ojimba was arrested on Saturday by Police Operatives on the instruction of an Agent Company, over his alleged refusal to remit Government money into a Private Account.

Addressing newsmen on the incident attached to the quarry site Ezillo in Ishielu Local Government Area , a Spokesperson of the Association, Mr Mbam Sunday, said that the Union was not ready to resume operations until their Chairman was released unhurt.

According to him, ‘ our interest is to support Governor Francis Nwifuru achieve his heart desires of lifting the State out of poverty, we will not allow any individual to defraud the State of it’s generated revenue from the mining site.

Contributing, Mr. Emeka Nwodom frowned at the unlawful arrest and detention of the Chairman by the Agent company.

He called on Governor Francis Nwifuru to intervene in the matter and facilitate the release of Chief Ojimba.

“Quarry is a Solid Mineral in the exclusive list of Federal Government, we cannot accept any imposition of Agents”

“Our Chairman called us for a meeting, there we resolved that we shall not by any means pay our money to any individual account but Government account only”

“Our Government will get exact amount money generated from the mining site, regrettably on Saturday we heard that our Chairman was arrested by the Agent company that has been forcing themselves on us”

” I want to assure this people to be ready to arrest more because we from Ebonyi are ready to sacrifice everything to see our State money is not transferred to anyone personal account”

” As you can see, we are not operating today because we don’t know the whereabout of Chairman if he is alive or not’

However, efforts made by our Reporter to reach the Agent Company allegedly owned by a renowned Industrialist proved abortive.

When contacted, the Special Assistant to Governor Nwifuru on Solid Mineral Chief David Ajah, urged the quarry dealers to remain calm assuring that Governor Francis Nwifuru will addee their problem.

‘whoever that arrested the Chairman will release him, our Governor is not a crisis Governor, I urge you to embrace peaceful dialogue to settle the crisis rather than shutting down the business operation which will affect the economy of the State”.