Ebonyi PDP vows to resolve internal crises, grab power from APC

.Insists ex-SGF, Anyim still in party.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The People’s Democratic party, Ebonyi State said the intractable crises that have continued to pose threat to the party would be resolved permanently as to muzzle out power from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Steve Oruruo stated this in Abakaliki when he led some bigwigs of the party on a courtesy call to the state Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Dr. Willie Etim

He noted that the National Working Committee of the party want to revive PDP in the state which gave rise to the constitution of caretaker committee he is being headed.

The leadership of the country requires closer reassessment. If you are looking for best practices, best leadership, qualitative governance that will beget productivity in politics, it requires quality human being as a personnel.

“So, in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the National body, there is a a sense of reasoning, there is a sense of rebirth that is encapsulated in the mood of the party. They want to revive the party and Ebonyi is a case in study.

“We have had issues of disagreement among the stakeholders of the party. The party is somehow bulkcanized, it is factionalized and that is the essence of creating this particular leadership to resolve all the issues and strengthen the party.

” So, such discord, skirmishes and other problems, these are the things we want to put to an end and we are determined, we are focused, we are prepared. We want to create environment for fairness, rule of law and adherence to the dictates of the party”, Oruruo stated.

The Chairman told journalists that former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim was still in PDP contrary to some reports that he has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The truth is this, democracy offers us options and political parties are mere conduit pipe through which aspirations are pursued.

“So, people go to parties where they feel that they will succeed more, that’s the driving point and it’s an independent decision to be taken by every human being, it’s like a race to heaven. So, you can’t compel anyone to remain in a political party.

“But having said this, I can also announce to you that as at today, Senator Anyim Pius hasn’t joined APC . So, I want to operate from the point of the known to the unknown”, he submitted.