Ebonyi PDP raises alarm over alleged intimidation of its members, citizens-State Chairman

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has raised alarm over alleged intimidation of its members by the All Progressive Congress (APC) controlled State government in the State .

The State Chairman of the party Chief Tochukwu Okorie, made the assertion in Abakaliki the State capital on Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the end of the emergency State Working Committee meeting .

Chief Okorie reiterated that the State government has adopted intimidation and harassment of members of opposition parties stating “I am saddened as a democrat, but I am consoled because power is transient and we all have recognized our civic duty to continue the struggle to entrench democracy and democratic ideals in our dear state Ebonyi.

” It is no longer news that the All Progressive Congress (APC) government of Governor David Umahi is targeting anyone seen or perceived to have a different opinion from that of the governor or his cronies”

“ The Ebubeagu Security Outfit , created by the government has become an albatross for the people of Ebonyi State, businesses in Abakaliki metropolis have closed down as the Ebubeagu boys unleash mayhem on innocent traders.

The State PDP Chairman reiterated that It was now common place to see Ebubeagu checkpoints on every nook and cranny of Ebonyi State where they harass and extort money from Keke operators and okada riders.

“The twin incidents in Akpoha community in Afikpo North and Akaeze in Ivo local government areas respectively where Ebubeagu members unleashed violence on innocent and hapless Ebonyi citizens are classic examples the Group employs against hapless Ebonyi citizens”

According to him,”the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its members have remained the prime targets of the Ebubeagu harassment”

Chief Okorie expressed regret over the declaration of a former Federal Lawmaker Hon Linus Okorie wanted by the State Government, under the guise of publishing inciting statement in Social Media Platform”

“The Nigeria constitution and the various criminal justice statutes clearly outlines the procedure for declaration of any accused person wanted, and there is nowhere in the laws of Nigeria that state government or its officers are given such powers”

“We therefore, as Opposition political party and concerned citizens of the state who believe in constitutional democracy and the rule of law call on President Mohammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and Security agencies to immediately step in “

“It is appalling that despite the fact that all southern states in Nigeria have established security outfits to assist the traditional security agencies to respond to emerging security issues in the region, the reverse is the case in Ebonyi State