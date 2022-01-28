Champion Newspapers Limited
Ebonyi PDP Publicity Secretary arraigned in court over alleged malicious post on Facebook

Clement Nnachi /abakaliki

 

The Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party /PDP in Ebonyi State  Mr Chika Nwaoba, was on Thursday arraigned in Abakaliki Magistrate Court over alleged publication and circulation of false messages via Facebook against a Federal Lawmaker.

 

Mr Nwaoba was arraigned on a Six Count Charge marked Charge No..MAB/63/2022, titled Commissioner of Police  versus Nwaoba Chika Nwaoba M 30 years .

 

The Charge reads *that you Nwaoba Chika Nwaoba /m and others now at large between the month of September 2021 at Ikwo Local government Area, did conspire to  commit felony to wit publication of false news with intent to cause fear”

 

Other charges against the defendant include publishing and circulating false messages against Comrade Chinedu Ogah , grossly offensive and likely to disrupt Public peace”

 

According to the charge, the offence was punishable under Section 5 /1 /B of the Ebonyi State Cybercrimes /Prohibition Law No 012 of 2021.

 

In his submission Counsel for the Defendant Barrister Luke Nkwegu, urged the court to grant the accused bail arguing that the charges  were brought against the defendant in bad faith.

 

*I urge the court to strike out the charge and allow the defendant to go free, the defendant was  being tried under ungazettted law*

 

Opposing the application for bail, the prosecuting Counsel Mr Mattias Eze, urged the Court to remand the defendant since the  Court lacks  jurisdiction on the matter.

 

In her Ruling, the Magistrate Mrs Blessing Chukwu, ruled that the defendant be remanded in Police custody pending re-arraignment in a High Court .

 

“That the original Case File be forwarded to the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice ”

 

“That the defendant be further remanded to Police Custody pending his rearrangement in a Court of competent jurisdiction.

 

The trial Magistrate however adjourned the matter till 4th of February 2022.

