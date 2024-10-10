Ebonyi PDP accuses suspended NVC of arresting, torturing members with police

Ebonyi PDP accuses suspended Nat. VC of arresting members with police; urges NWC to intervene.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogudu Okwor Ward, Oshiri in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State, has accused the suspended National Vice Chairman, South East of the party, Chief Ali Odefa of arrest, prosecution and remand of some chieftains of the party in the ward.

Odefa was suspended last week by the executive members of the party in the ward for alleged anti party activities.

But the embattled National Vice Chairman who described the suspension as null and void, reportedly petition the police who arrested some of the leaders of the party in the ward.

The leaders were arrested, prosecuted and remanded in Abakaliki correctional center this week.

Herbert Ovuta Acting Chairman of PDP in the ward, alleged that Odefa led thugs and people decked in unverified uniforms and hounded the chieftains of the party in the ward.

This was contained in a statement he made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital

The statement reads “this is to alert the general public and especially members and the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Mr. Ali Odefa, the National Vice Chairman of the PDP on Monday September 7, 2024 at about 8pm in company with yet to be identified thugs and people decked in unverified uniforms in 5 (five) Hilux Vans invaded the compounds of some of our party members in Oshiri Community and abducted them to unknown destination.

“The invaders led by Mr. Ali Odefa cordoned-off the compounds of Messrs. Obinna Chukwu (Acting Youth Leader of PDP, Ogudu Okwor Ward) and Njoku Nwagu (Secretary of PDP, Ogudu Okwor Ward), whereby they were forcefully taken away in the presence of their distraught family members.

Also, having abducted our two-party officers in Oshiri, the team moved to Abakaliki where they abducted Mr. Sunday Ogbonnaya Idika (Acting Organising Secretary, PDP Ogudu Okwor Ward).

“We were surprised that barely 10 hours after their abduction, they were dumped at the SWAT detention facility at the Police headquarters Abakaliki, when information reached us and we rushed to the police headquarters we were confronted with badly tortured, battered people with swollen faces.

“Within minutes we were told that police was charging them for cultism, threatening Ali Odefa, forgery and impersonation in suit CHARGE NO”605C/2024 at the Magistrate Court of Ebonyi State, Abakaliki.

“It is important to note that Mr. Ali Odefa has special relationship with the CSP B.G . Emenike, the O. C Legal of the Ebonyi State Police Command, who has become his man-Friday in procuring police action against his political opponents.

“We therefore, state categorically that this unlawful action of Mr. Ali Odefa in collusion with the police is part of his longstanding oppressive, overbearing and anti- party antecedent that led to his suspension in the first place.

“For the avoidance of doubt, following the defection of the former Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa alongside some members of the PDP Ogudu Okwor Ward Executives, the party stakeholders met and nominated their replacement.

“These replacements were ratified by the Onicha LGA Executive of the party and were subsequently endorsed by the state working committee.

“It is important to let the public know that the police never investigated these matters as the charges preferred against our duly appointed Ward Executives are mere trumped up charges aimed at ensuring that the PDP in Ebonyi State remains in disarray to the convenience of the ruling APC in the state which chief Odefa is known to be working for.

“We therefore, use this medium to alert the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, that some of his officers and men in Ebonyi State Command may have been compromised against members of our party to divert the cause of justice.

“It is to be noted that the suspension of Mr. Ali Odefa is already part of a pending suit at the Federal High Court, Abakaliki with suit number FHC/AI/CS/182/2024 in the matter OVUTA ONYEDIKACHI & ORS VS CHIEF ALI ODEFA & ORS.

Ali Odefa’s resort to crude violence, intimidation, harassment is unwarranted, unlawful and undemocratic and must not be condoned.

“If Ali Odefa feels aggrieved over his lawful suspension, he should wait for the disciplinary committee resolution on his matter as well as wait for a court of competent jurisdiction to determine the validity or otherwise of his suspension instead of resorting to violence and self help”

Odefa, when contacted, told newsmen that the PDD chieftains were arrested and prosecuted for forgery.

He noted that the ward executives of the party have no powers to suspend him according to the party constitution