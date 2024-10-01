Ebonyi injects over N100m in route immunization, procured 4 MRI machines, Laboratory chemicals for 13 General hospitals

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

In a bid to ensure quality healthcare delivery, the Ebonyi state government said it has injected over 100 Million Naira for their route immunization across the State and has successfully completed 2023 immunization against Out Break Response (OBR) for children.

It also said that it has successfully procured Four Magnetic Resonate Imagery (MRI) Machines, medical consumables and other medical equipment for use in its 13 General Hospitals

Ebonyi state governor’, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru made this known while reading his independence anniversary speech at the new government house, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Governor Nwifuru also announced the procurement of laboratory Chemicals and Re-agents as well as oxygen cylinders for Health Centres in the State and has recruited 195 medical personnel to work in all their general hospitals in the State.

He disclosed state government’s intention to increase their allowances by N150,000.00 each.

As you may recall, we procured and distributed 42 SUVs to the medical doctors and 20 ambulances to General Hospitals and motorcycles to Health officers across the State.

Nwifuru further directed that medical personnel attached to the Health facilities should be residents at their various places of work, adding that the ministry in the day ahead will step up awareness campaigns to combat cancer, Sickle cell and outbreaks.

In agriculture, Governor Nwifuru said they have distributed 31,000 bags of fertilizer to farmers. 2,960 Agricultural equipment like pumping machines, grinding machines, cassava processing machines, livestock and feed for our numerous farmers.

He also announced that the state government has procured 15 brand new tractors for the ministry to embark on practical farming, stressing that the Nkaliki hatchery is currently receiving good attention with the poultry section ready for business.

“We have approved funds for the raising of 15,000 layers and 20,400 broilers. The State government has commenced rehabilitation of other sectors like the fishery and piggery. It will soon be completed.

‘The hatchery when fully operational will have the capacity of creating at least 2,000 jobs. We have also paid two hundred million Naira Counterpart fund to the International Fund for Agricultural Fund IFAD for 2023 and 2024.

‘The total revitalization of Ebonyi Fertilizer Chemical Company Ltd to be producing varieties of fertilizers and generating revenue for the State has been completed. Water Resources Water is life”.

