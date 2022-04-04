Ebonyi Guber:PDP Governorship Aspirant vows to prioritize Health-care delivery /Education if elected

.

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

A frontline Governorship Aspirant in Ebonyi State under the platform of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Chief Chukwuma Nwanzuku, has reiterated his commitment to prioritize both the Health and education sector of the State if elected Governor come 2023 general election.

Chief Nwanzunku who is currently the Lawmaker representing Ebonyi/ Ohaukwu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, expressed dismay over what he described as the terrible state of both the education and health sector in the State.

The Governorship aspirant made the assertion in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital at the weekend during an interactive forum with newsmen.

According to him, ” the two sectors have suffered neglect and abandondment over the years and I pledge to revamp them if given the mandate by the electorate”

Chief Nwanzuku who was the former Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, assured that if elected Governor, his administration would focus on revamping the sectors for the over all interest of the people of the state.

He opined,”I am not in the race for selfish interests, rather for the overall benefit of the people of the State, more than ever before, Ebonyi is a state that is reinventing itself, the State is currently at a juncture where it is looking for direction”

“for Ebonyi State to find direction in a fast moving world, the steep road ahead must be walked in unity to arrive at our desired destination, I Chukwuma Nwazunku is the right man for the job, I posses the right temperament, tact and calmness of mind to converge the enormous energy, intellect and material resources abundant in Ebonyi State”

Chief Nwanzunku emphasized that the State needs an experienced, tested and reliable bridge builder that can harness the plethora of talents, and wishes of collective Ebonyians who believe in the greatness of the State.