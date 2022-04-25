Ebonyi Guber:Four PDP Governorship aspirants rejects call to zone  party  ticket to North Zone

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

Four Governorship aspirants from Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have rejected calls to zone the party gubernatorial ticket to the Northern District of the State.

In a joint statement issued and signed by the aspirants namely Senator Obina Ogba, Senator Paulinus Igwenwagu, Hon Anayo Nwonu, and Hon Chris Usulor respectively, they urged other aspirants from Northern zones of the state to be courageous and let them meet the people at the field.

According to the Statement, ” the attention of the Governorship aspirants from Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, on the platform of PDP has been drawn to the communique issued by the PDP gubernatorial aspirants from Ebonyi North Senatorial District/Zone in Abakaliki on 18th April, 2022, calling for zoning of the 2023 gubernatorial ticket on Senatorial zonal basis with Ebonyi North senatorial zone as the deserved beneficiary”

The Four aspirants described the communique as a short cut and self serving for some aspirants who, perhaps, are apparently afraid of meeting Ebonyi people in the field .

“Such a communique can even be described as an affront on the process that brought Ebonyi people together, which has been holding Ebonyi people together for ages”

“For the records and posterity,

the agitation for the creation of Ebonyi State was anchored on a consensus arrangements between two major sets of people from Anambra/Enugu States on the other hand and their counterparts from Imo/Abia States on the other side of the divide’

“These different groups of people constituted what is known, recognized and addressed, from the onset, as people from Afikpo bloc and people from Abakaliki bloc”

The Statement opined,” the term “bloc” which the authors of the communique want to be “jettisoned” has remained the distinguishing language and identity separating this two brothers.”

” Therefore the arrangements for Ebonyi creation was never pursued on senatorial interests but rather on bloc considerations.

“This request by gubernatorial aspirants from Ebonyi North cannot erase existing history for parochial interests particularly when the founding fathers are still alive”

” We therefore view this current volte face, as typified by the communique, as an afterthought designed to achieve selfish aggrandizement aimed at injuring and destabilize the party and render it vulnerable in the 2023 general elections in the State.”

The Statement appealed to the purveyors of the distortion of our political history, for the umpteenth time to prove to Ebonyi people where the theory of zoning arrangement on senatorial basis emanated, its implementation, which of the six gubernatorial elections so far conducted in the history of Ebonyi State that was not contested vigorously by the three senatorial districts in Ebonyi State.

It further urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ignore this obviously misleading communique; and sustain the confidence of Ebonyi electorate on the party.