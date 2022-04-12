Ebonyi Guber:APC backs Zoning Arrangement of Political  positions- Chairman

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ebonyi State Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, has reiterated that the Party was in full support of equitable zoning of Political offices among various zones of the State to ensure equity and fairness.

Chief Emegha made the assertion at the Party Secretariat abakaliki on Monday when he received à frontline Governorship Aspirant and Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon Francis Nwifuru on a visit to Members of the State Working Committee .

“The APC is fully in support of zoning arrangement , if an Aspirant is asked to wait , he has to abide “

“The Party set up a Zoning Committee to go round the State and look at how certain positions would be zoned so that minority areas can also occupy certain elective positions”

Chief Emegha debunked insinuations in some quarters that the zoning arrangements were generating controversy stating “zoning was in the guidelines of APC.

On the visit of the Speaker Hon Nwifuru to the Secretariat, Chief Emegha said that it was for him to ascertain how the State Working Committee was faring.

“There was nothing wrong about anybody having an ambition, he has visited us, and that is the right thing to do”

Chief Emegha said that the Zoning Committee set up by the Party was yer to submit its Reports and recomnendations to the Party .

Earlier in an Interview, Hon Nwifuru said that his mission at the Party Secretariat was to familiarize with the Party and hold discussion with Members of the Party Executive.

On the endorsement of Hon Nwifuru by Traditional Rulers of Izzi Clan , the Speaker denied any iota of controversy generated by the actions of the Royal Fathers.

“If the Traditional Rulers think they have a Candidate that can emerge and work with the people that is good’

“for me I have not declared my intention known ro you , if the Royal Fathers said they are begging me to come, you wait untill I come”

“When I finish consulting , and I see the reason, I will declare my intention to contest the governorship seat of the State.

It would be recalled that a Section of Traditional Rulers of Izzi Clan had penultimate week adopted Hon Francis Nwifuru as the Candidate of the Clan to vie for the Governorship seat of the State under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).