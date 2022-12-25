Ebonyi Guber:2,000 Action Alliance (AA) supporters defect to Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi.

.as ex-LG Auditor General emerges DG Governorship Campaign Council

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

No fewer than 2,000 supporters of Action Alliance (AA) party, at the weekend defected to the Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi State.

In a similar vein, the State Governorship Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Arc Edward Nkwegu, has appointed a former Auditor General for Local Government Barrister George Ukpai, as the Director General of the Governorship Campaign Council.

Arc Nkwegu made the disclosure at the campaign Secretariat Nkwegu Ugbala Grand Arena Abakaliki, when he received the decampees on a solidarity visit.

“We agreed to appoint our Director General, Governorship Campaign Council Barrister George Ukpai”

“We also agreed other members of the campaign council will be appointed later and be made known to the Press’

According to him, “Today we had a Group that came from the Action Alliance (AA) party, who declared for the Labour Party (LP), they were well received”

*Also Physically Challenged People paid solidarity support to the party and the governorship candidate”

Responding, the newly appointed Director General of the Governorship Campaign Council Barrister George Ukpai, called on well meaning Nigerians to support the candidacy of Arc Edward Nkwegu come 2023 polls.

“We are convinced that it is worth pursuing for us to do what we can do in this project, given the antecedent of Arc Edward Nkwegu”

” Speaking against the backdrop of alleged non-opening of the electoral space by the government of Ebonyi State, to accomodate opposition political parties, the DG said that the party will employ all legitimate means to address the situation”

” we will employ all legitimate means available to us, to pursue any form of intimidation, as a Campaign Council or as a party”

“We will drive our campaign legitimately, I appeal to other clans across the three senatorial zones of the state to replicate the gesture by supporting Arc Edward Nkwegu’s candidacy”

Highlights of the occasion equally was the defection of the Action Alliance (AA) Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Hon Chinedu Adum with over 1,000 supporters to the Labour Party.

Besides, the National President of the United Association of Physically Challenged Persons of Nigeria, Mr Silas Egede, led over 250 of his members to adopt the Ebonyi Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Edward Nkwegu.