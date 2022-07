By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

Hon Francis Ogbonna Erishi Nwifuru, the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly can be likened to the biblical mustard seed which according to Jesus Christ, is the smallest of the seeds, yet when it grows, is the largest of garden plants and becomes a tree so that the birds of the air come and perch on its branches.

He was born into the polygamous home of a renowned family of Chief and Mrs Nwifuru Nwamkpu of Oferekpe Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in February 25, 1975.

EARLY DAYS AND EDUCATION

Ogbonna Nwifuru enrolled into Oferekpe Agbaja Community Primary School in the year 1991. His continued persistence for acquisition of knowledge, took him to Community Secondary School, Nwofe Agbaja in the year 1999.

His educational activities weren’t smooth-sailing. For a fact, he attended school only at intervals and joined his brothers in rearing of their father’s numerous cattle.

But his loving mother, Okweru, played significant roles in ensuring that his son acquired what was the needed western education. By May/June 2004, he wrapped up his secondary school education in pure brilliance.

Upon concluding his post-primary education, Ogbonna now christened ‘Francis’, having received Baptism – the sacrament of initiation as a Catholic, began a new leaf of life. By that time, he had left his biological parents to live with Chief (Hon.) Boniface U. Ofoke, a man who dedicated all his life in training, mentoring and investing in others and who was on the forefront of promoting western education.

He enrolled into Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, to study Building Technology and Wood Work. He has since then become a reference person in building technology and wood work through his excellence and deftness in the field.

He enrolled for a second degree in Law at Ebonyi State University. This degree has been signed off in style and his knowledge of legal undertakings is absolutely phenomenal.

Nwifuru bagged a Masters Degree in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the prestigious Salford University, Manchester, United Kingdom in June 2021.

POLITICAL HIGHLIGHTS

Hon Francis made a foray into partisan politics under the assured auspices of the very revered Chief (Hon.) Boniface U. Ofoke .

His desire to represent his people is admirable. His first shot was an interest to represent his people as a member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly in 2007.

Though unsuccessful, his effortless stride earned him an appointment as an Ex-Officio State Executive Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ebonyi State.

In March 2011, he took a second shot, and what a marvellous shot it was! He bounced back with a landslide victory, earning the unanimous mandate of representing his good people of Izzi West Constituency at Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

In that same tenure, he became the Deputy Chief Whip cum Chairman House Committee on Lands, Survey, Urban Development and Environment – a feat thoroughly deserved.

Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru did exceptionally well, that his people entrusted their fates into his hands again in 2015. This time, he did not only emerge as their representative at the State House of Assembly, but was equally elected by his peers as the 5th Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. The hallowed chamber became the best in productivity and peaceful legislation, an achievement that earned him the only member to have returned as a two-time Speaker in the history of Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

So he is currently the Speaker of the 6th Ebonyi State House of Assembly (2019 till date).

As the leader of the Legislative Arm of the Government of Ebonyi State, he has demonstrated unprecedented leadership qualities made manifest in the consistent smooth and harmonious working relationship with the Executive Arm.

This is primarily attributable to the numerous life-touching projects which have distinguished Governor David Nweze Umahi (fnse, fnate) of Ebonyi State as the doyen of Good Governance in Nigeria.

His dedication to duty and his ability to coordinate his Members and Colleagues to undertake their legislative functions have provided the Governor, the enablement to achieve the feats that are being celebrated in Ebonyi State today.

Such dexterity to duty, excellence in leadership and lawmaking saw him elected by his Colleagues all of the Nation, in the year 2020 as the National Vice Chairman South East Conference of State Legislatures of Nigeria; a national recognition worthy of praise!

OTHER ACCOLADES

Beyond the hallowed chamber of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and politics, the unassuming and dedicated Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has continued to demonstrate his love for humanity through acts of charity and empowerment.

His generosity knows no bounds. He gives effortlessly and freely, not because the wherewithal is ever present, but due to his love for the simple act of giving.

He nonetheless attracted meaningful projects to his constituency and pays school fees for numerous University Students across the State.

That is why the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO) of Onitsha Catholic Ecclesiastical Province decorated him with the prestigious Award of “DUKE OF THE PROVINCE” in the year, 2016.

All these and more serve as reasons for which Ebonyi people nominated him as the Best Ebonyi Legislator of the year 2017, and as well, decorated as the Best Ebonyi Legislator by Independent Newspapers in the year, 2021.

In the social milieu, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru holds chieftaincy titles of “Onwa Oferekpe” in Izzi Local Government of Ebonyi State, “Nwakaibeya 1 of Ebura Echara Kingdom” in Cross River State, “Okwuroha 1 of Umuoghara Autonomous Community” in Ezza North Local Government Area, Ebonyi State “Epfueme 1 of Izhiland”, and “Enyi Waa Uzor 1 of Okpoduma.” He is a lover of sports, a philanthropist, a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration, and a Goodwill Ambassador to the State of Israel.

His transparency, dedication to duty and effective representation earned him the 2019 Best Assembly Speaker Award in Nigeria, by the renowned media outfit – Champions Newspaper.

FAMILY LIFE

There is no prestige whatsoever for a king who has no queen. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is married to a helpful and reliable woman of substance, Chief Mrs. Uzoamaka Mary-Maudline Nwifuru and they are blessed with five lovely children. In his immediate household, he is a shinning example of a loving, caring and kind father. He is a Christian who took all the sacraments of Baptism, Holy Communion, Confirmation and Marriage according to the Catholic doctrine.