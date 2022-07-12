Ebonyi Guber: Profile of APGA Governorship Candidate Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

Prof. Odoh was the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Ebonyi State, appointed on 29th May 2015 and voluntarily resigned in April 2018 based on principled objection to the negative direction of several fundamental policies of the government.

Benard had ventured into partisan politics in 2015, when he contested the Senatorial seat for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District and again in 2019 when he contested the gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State.

In each case he confronted violent incumbencies and high-scale sabotage. Those experiences have not only elevated his political stature in the state but have served to sharpen his mobilization, coalition-building, and outreach capabilities.

Ben is presenting himself to serve in the capacity of Governor of Ebonyi State in 2023 under the banner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), confident in the potency of the political groundwork he has built in the past 7 years.

Ben obtained SSCE from the Special Science School, Igbeagu, Ebonyi State, in 1994. Thereafter, he proceeded to the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka where, in 1999, he earned a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Geological Sciences, attaining Upper Second Class with honours.

He remained in the same institution to pursue his postgraduate studies, obtaining a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in Applied Geophysics (2006) and a Ph.D. in Applied Geophysics in 2008.

Ben enlisted into the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in the 2000/2001 cycle and undertook his primary assignment with Pipeline Oil Field Services, Port Harcourt.

Upon completion, he was recruited as a Lecturer by Ebonyi State University (EBSU) where he remained from 2002-2009.

While he was engaged in his routine teaching duties at EBSU, he was also undertaking his Research Scholar Programme with SEG, Oklahoma, USA from 2006 to 2008.

In 2009, Ben transferred his academic services to his alma mater, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, where he remained until recently. He was recruited by the Federal University Gusau and taught there from 2014-2015.

With over 75 scholarly publications, more than 80 conference papers and technical reports and several authored and co-authored books in collaboration with renowned academic luminaries. Ben is a renowned and prolific scholar, attaining professorship in April 2014 at the age of 38.

Ben is a business owner and Chairman/member of Board of LMU Infrastructure Company Limited, Linabeca Consulting Company and LMU Concrete & Blocks. He is also a Trustee of PurpleHands Initiatives, Canada as well as PurpleHands Empowerment Initiatives, Abuja.

He was part of the following international consultancies and fellowships: Water for Life, New York, USA; China-African Think-Tanks, Beijing, China; SEG near Surface Geophysics, Vancouver, Canada; SEG Hydro geophysics, Nevada, USA; The World Bank, Washington DC, USA; UNICEF, New York; AAPG, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Canada Workplace Safety and Health, Toronto, Canada; London Agriculture show, London, UK and Indian Business Conclave, New Delhi, India. In addition to the above, he was appointed as a delegate to Higher Education Administration Seminar for Anglophone African Countries in three major provinces of China (19th October and 7th November, 2013) under the sponsorship of the Chinese Ministry of Education as well as technical team member of the voluntary visitors, Leadership Program for Newly appointed Nigerian Vice Chancellors to the United States of America Department of State in collaboration with National Universities Commission-NUC (13-23rd October, 2010).

Ben is a member of several professional bodies, including:

• Society of Exploration Geophysics, Oklahoma, USA

• American Association of Petroleum Geologists

• Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists

• Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society

He equally has the following scholarly and merit awards to his credit:

• TETFUND 2012 Research Grant for investigating Geological and Geochemical origin of Okposi-Uburu Salt Lakes, Ebonyi State

• Awardee, Society of Exploration Geophysics/ TGS Field Camp Project of merit grant in support of the project titled: “Investigation of Toxic Waste Sites and Buried Fuel Tanks Using Spontaneous Potential Method” – 2009

• Awardee, Society of Exploration Geophysics project of merit for 2007 and 2008

• 2004/2005 Veritas DGS/Ashbert NAPE best PG Research Work (for M.Sc.) in Geophysics

• 2005/2006 NAPE/ Austin Avuru best Postgraduate Research Work in Applied Geophysics.

Ben, a trusted and reliable community leader, has initiated a lot of community projects including free medical outreach, N80 million Church building project, scholarship awards to many indigent students to study both locally and overseas.

Prof. Odoh was born on the 5th day of August, 1975, to the family of late Chief and Lolo Joseph Odoh Nwefuru of Umuezeokoha in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. He is married to Juliana and their union produced two adorable children.