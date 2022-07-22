Ebonyi  guber: PDP stakeholders restate commitment to wrestle power from ruling APC

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

Stakeholders and Leaders of Thought of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State including “Anyichuks Grassroot Organization, have restated their commitment to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The PDP party stalwarts made the resolution on Thursday at the Secretariat of the Governorship Candidate of the party Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, during a meeting convened by the Grassroot organization to intimate members on the Federal High Court reinstatement of Odii as the authentic party flagbearer for the party.

Addressing a large turnout of supporters, the PDP deputy governorship candidate Senator Paulinus Igwewagu, reiterated that the party would take over the State Government House come 2023.

Senator Igwewagu emphasized that the Federal High Court Abakaliki judgement on 19th July 2022, recognized the governorship primary held on 28th/29th May that produced Dr Ifeanyi Odii as the authentic.

” I want to restate that PDP will take over the governorship of Ebonyi state come 2023″

“I want to assure you that since the ruling of the court, many people have started making moves to join the PDP”

The deputy governorship candidate urged party supporters to comport themselves and maintain peace.

Earlier while briefing newsmen, the Director Media/Publicity “Anyichuks Grassroot Organization Chief Abia Onyike, said that the essence of the meeting was to clear the air on the two important Court Judgements made on Tuesday, the 19th of July, 2022, namely: the Court of Appeal, Abuja and the Federal High Court, Abakaliki.

” Following these two Judgements, it has become more imperative that we inform our teeming supporters about the true situation of things regarding the two Court Judgements”

” It is equally important we make it abundantly clear that Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi remains the authentic Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party( PDP) in Ebonyi State.

“the Court of Appeal in Abuja on 19th July, 2022 remitted the appeal filed by Sen Obinna Ogba to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to re-assign the matter to another Judge of the Federal High Court for re-trial.

Chief Onyike stated that the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki nullified the Governorship, Senate, House of Reps and House of Assembly Primaries held on the 4th and 5th of June, 2022 which purportedly produced Sen. Ogba and others as PDP candidates for the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi state.

“The Court held that Sen. Ogba and other PDP aspirants in his line up made use of fake delegates during the primaries as 90% of the authentic delegates had boycotted the primaries held on the 4th and 5th June, 2022.

“The Court upheld the authentic PDP primaries conducted on 28th and 29th of May, 2022 which produced Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi and other candidates elected during the primaries”

In attendance at the occasion included the Director General Anyichuks Management Team who doubles as former Acting National Secretary of PDP Chief Onwe Solomon Onwe, the Cordinator General Dr Emma Kanoundu, Chief Ugorji Ama Oti, Comrade Okorie .C. Okorie,Dr Austin Nwazunku, and PDP Candidate for Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency Chief Obinna Nwachukwu among others.