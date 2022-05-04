Ebonyi Guber: Group backs Ex-Minister Fidelis Nwankwo Governorship ambition

.vows to ensure victory at polls

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

A Group codenamed “Ugochiyelu Foundation” that focused on Good Governance, has endorsed the governorship aspiration of the former Minister of State for Health Engr Fidelis Nwankwo for the gubernatorial seat of Ebonyi State come 2023 general election.

The Foundation (a Humanitarian Organization) with membership across the entire five states of the south east geo-political zones of the country.

The endorsement on Engr Fidelis Nwankwo who is the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State received ratification on Tuesday when the Group paid a solidarity visit to Engr Nwankwo in abakaliki the state capital.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the Foundation Mr Jude Oguejiofor Chukwu, said that the Foundation would support the aspirations of Engr Nwankwo to clinch the governorship seat of the State.

“The Foundation has two categories of membership, people we help, and people that support the Foundation

“We are here on solidarity visit, the membership of the group are distinguished men in their respective disciplines”

“‘We came to identify, partner with you , we are here to pledge our support to your aspiration to govern the State”

“The issue of good governance is one of the cardinal issues we support in the Foundation, everyday we keep on praying for God intervention in this project, by May 29th 2023, Engr Fidelis Nwankwo would be sworn in as governor of Ebonyi state”

In his contribution, the Patron of the Foundation Mr Nonso Amaobi, said that the resolution to back Engr Nwankwo governorship ambition was a unanimous decision.

“I have the mandate of our President to assure you that we will continue to follow you till you emerge victorious”

“What you are pursuing is the progress of Igboland, we need total transformation of our land,

In an acceptance speech, the Governorship aspirant Engr Nwankwo, commended the Group for the honour/recognition granted to him.

” I am overwhelmed and humbled by the visit, I have the capacity to govern the state and deliver democratic dividends to our people”

Engr Nwankwo assured that if elected governor, his administration would revive the moribund Nigeria Cement Company (NIGERCEM) within 15 months of his government.

The governorship aspirant restated that his records and achievements in previous positions, that has endeared him to the electorate.

“I was a former Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area ,former Managing Director of Nigercem Nkalagu Ebonyi State”I have garnered a lot of rxpetience from this positions”)

Members of the Foundation present at the event included Chief Amaechi Ogbonna, Engr Highman Onyibe, Chief Ifeanyi Okeke, Surveyor Paschal among others.