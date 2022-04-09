Ebonyi Guber..Ex-SSG declares for Governorship race, vows to improve the GDP of the State

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

Former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh, on Thursday declared for the 2023 Governorship seat of the State under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Professor Odoh made the declaration in abakaliki the State capital while briefing newsmen on political developments in the State.

Odoh who doubles as a Professor of Geo-physics, said that he has the capacity and competence to emerge victorious stating that APGA has been repositioned across the 13 local governments areas of the State.

He opined, “I am presenting myself because of my Capacity, character and competence, we should focus on quality of aspirants.

“I am not new in Ebonyi politics, dont worry about what is happening now ,after the primaries,real politics will start”

Professor Odoh said that if elected, he would create wealth, economic growth stating “we need to unlock the wealth in Ebonyi State and liberate the people .

“I will decentalize water system, create employment, Youth empowerment, the concept of water treatment to various homes would be sustained”

The Governorship Aspirant appealed to the electorate to access him based on previous records stressing let the people evaluate the aspirants and make their choice.

Speaking against the backdrop of zoning arrangement in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Odoh restated that he has not seen zoning in the Constitution of the party .

“I am not worried about zoning, people should not hide under zoning and be deceiving people, I have not seen zoning in APGA Constitution, I will prefer to stick to party constitution.

Dugnitaries who graced the occassion included Senator Emmanuel Onwe, members of the State Working Committee of APGA and former Leader of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon Joseph Nwaobasi among others.