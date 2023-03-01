Ebonyi guber: APC Campaign Council asks security agencies to re-strategize ahead of March 11 polls

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Director -General of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Ebonyi State Deacon Austin Umahi, has urged security agencies to re-strategize their operational methodology, ahead of March 11th gubernatorial election.

Deacon Umahi made the assertion at the APC Campaign Secretariat Abakaliki while Fielding questions with newsmen on last Saturday Presidential and National Assembly polls in the State.

The Director General of Campaign Council alleged that some members of opposition parties in the State, took advantage of the governor peaceful disposition to undermine the Electoral Act.

He said that prior to last Saturday election, the Campaign Council raised petitions and expressed fears that bothered on security.

“We wrote petitions to Police, Directorate of State Services (DSS), informing them of some Candidates moving with trucks of soldiers and police”

According to him, “the APC has a dossier of evidence to prove that during last Saturday election, what transpired in some local governments were shocking”

“A situation where on election day, you see 30 policemen attached to one candidate of the opposition being used to intimidate our people”

The Director -General said that a Jeep belonging to a former deputy Governor of the State, was smatched along side other vehicles at Isu and Onicha simultaneously.

“I call on the Police and Army authorities to investigate the authenticity and the source of policemen ”

“The Campaign Council call on the State Commissioner of Police, to be objective and professional in administering the security architecture of the State”

Contributing the Security Consultant to Ebonyi State Government Chief Stanley Emegha, disclosed that the APC will be submitting petitions to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We have decided to write to INEC for cancellation of results in Onicha, Afikpo North, and Ivo Local Governments , some of the BIVAS Machines were not working properly”

In attendance during the media parley included the Secretary of APC Campaign Council Mr Clement Nweke, the Special Assistant to Governor Umahi on Media Mr Chooks Oko, the deputy Director Media Dr Chike Onwe among others.