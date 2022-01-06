Ebonyi Guber 2023: Group raises alarm over attempt to ambush Ebonyi electorates under the guise of Charter of Equity

…insists that competent aspirants with potentials will garner masses support

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

A Socio-Political Group codenamed ” Ebonyi First Movement” has raised alarm over attempt by some members of the political class to ambush the electorate under the guise of Charter of Equity in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

In a communique issued to newsmen by the Director-General of the Group Mr Everestus Ekuma, at the end of its Summit on Wednesday, condemned the current hype on the mantra of zoning, equity and governorship rotation order.

According to the Group, “the debate it is generating constituted an unnecessary distraction, an attempt to ambush Ebonyi electorate , capture the 2023 governorship election process”

The Group reiterated that the mantra of Equity, Power Rotation and Zoning arrangement was a charade as none existed at any point in the history of Ebonyi State.

The Communique reads “Ebonyi First Movement condemns attempts by incompetent aspirants to ambush the process of the 2023 governorship election through the trending lie which purports the existence of Power Rotation Order or Charter of Equity in Ebonyi State”

“We hereby refer the peddlers of this lie to the history of elections in Ebonyi State, where each of the Six Governorship Elections so far conducted in the state were keenly contested by aspirants and candidates from all the Three Senatorial Zones.

“The fact remains that at every point in time, Ebonyi electorate had always chosen their governor through the ballot box”

The communique restated. that those who aspire to govern Ebonyi people in 2023 must brace up and subject themselves to the electorate insisting that there will be no short cut to the State Government House.

“Ebonyi First Movement vowed to mobilize the people to reject incompetent aspirants that intends to hide under the veil of various mantras other than competence to grab power.”

The Communique cautioned aspirants desirous to govern Ebonyi people in 2023 to jettison high-sounding mantras and showcase their potentials and competence.