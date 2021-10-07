Champion Newspapers Limited
Ebonyi Govt,Contractors sign Agreement for 2nd Phase of

   198 km Ring Road Project Section

   

People & Power
By Editor
0 57

 Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)


Ebonyi State Government and renowned  Contractors on Wednesday signed an Agreement for the 198 km Ring Road Project Section that cuts across eight Local Government Areas of
the State.

Speaking on the occasion of the Contract signing ceremony held at the Government
House Abakaliki,Governor David Umahi said that the Projects would be completed
before the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

Governor Umahi warned that any Contractor not willing to do the job within the 18 months
duration should bow out stating that there would be no variation .

“I am sure that within 12 months the job would be done, I urge Local Government
Chairmen and Royal Fathers of the respective communities to cooperate with
the Contractors to enable them execute the contracts .

Earlier in a remark, the State Commissioner for Works and Transport Engr Ogbonnaya
Obasi, said that the signing of the Agreement was for Section 3 and 4 of the Ring Road
Project awarded under 4 lots.

“Lot 1 from Nwezenyi to Nwofe (71.23 km), awarded to Patan Nigeria Limited at the
cost of N4.561 billion, Lot 2 covers from Nwofe to Nkoko (16. 23 km) awarded to LGC
at the cost of N5.812 billion “

“Lot 3 covers Ndoko to Ezzangbo (17.23 km ), awarded to CCT Limited at the cost of
N4.602 billion, lot 4 covers Akpaka Umoko (16.23 km) awarded to Maco Limited at the
cost of N5.625 billion.

The Commissioner disclosed that out of the Four Lots only lot 1 and 4 awarded to Patan
Nigeria Limited and Maco Ltd had completed their Documentation and were signing
the Agreement.

It would be recalled that Ebonyi State Government in May 2021,signed an initial
Agreement for Section 1 and 2 of the Ring Road Project.

Personalities who witnessed the event included the State deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, Traditional Rulers, Local Government Chairmen, Chief Executive of Patan Nigeria Limited , members of the State Executive Council among others.

