Ebonyi Govt,Contractors sign Agreement for 2nd Phase of

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)





Ebonyi State Government and renowned Contractors on Wednesday signed an Agreement for the 198 km Ring Road Project Section that cuts across eight Local Government Areas of

the State.



Speaking on the occasion of the Contract signing ceremony held at the Government

House Abakaliki,Governor David Umahi said that the Projects would be completed

before the expiration of his tenure in 2023.



Governor Umahi warned that any Contractor not willing to do the job within the 18 months

duration should bow out stating that there would be no variation .



“I am sure that within 12 months the job would be done, I urge Local Government

Chairmen and Royal Fathers of the respective communities to cooperate with

the Contractors to enable them execute the contracts .



Earlier in a remark, the State Commissioner for Works and Transport Engr Ogbonnaya

Obasi, said that the signing of the Agreement was for Section 3 and 4 of the Ring Road

Project awarded under 4 lots.



“Lot 1 from Nwezenyi to Nwofe (71.23 km), awarded to Patan Nigeria Limited at the

cost of N4.561 billion, Lot 2 covers from Nwofe to Nkoko (16. 23 km) awarded to LGC

at the cost of N5.812 billion “



“Lot 3 covers Ndoko to Ezzangbo (17.23 km ), awarded to CCT Limited at the cost of

N4.602 billion, lot 4 covers Akpaka Umoko (16.23 km) awarded to Maco Limited at the

cost of N5.625 billion.



The Commissioner disclosed that out of the Four Lots only lot 1 and 4 awarded to Patan

Nigeria Limited and Maco Ltd had completed their Documentation and were signing

the Agreement.



It would be recalled that Ebonyi State Government in May 2021,signed an initial

Agreement for Section 1 and 2 of the Ring Road Project.



Personalities who witnessed the event included the State deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, Traditional Rulers, Local Government Chairmen, Chief Executive of Patan Nigeria Limited , members of the State Executive Council among others.