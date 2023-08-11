Ebonyi govt partners World Bank to drive key sectors of development

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has solicited for more support and cooperation from the World Bank to help drive key sectors of development.

The State Chief Executive made the plea during a meeting with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) State to State Team in his office.

He said the government has secured lot of funds through the support of the State to State programmes insisting that more is required to be done in that direction.

” When we started this issue of State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability , (SFTAS), we were able to achieve a lot through our commitment and your support”

“We are happy because of what we were able to get, but I urge you to give us more support, any area we are behind, involve our people because we are still loosing a lot in the implementation of World Bank Projects”.

The Governor acknowledged the modest efforts of the previous administration in infrastructure and human capital development and assured he will always work with development partners to improve on the feat.

Earlier in a remark, the Leader of the team Dr Joe Abah, said they were in the governor’s office to brief him on the activities of the State to State programme.

“Ebonyi has made tremendous progress in public financing, management and transparency”

” Since 2020, we have focused on support to Internally Generated Revenue, participation of citizens in governance and how to mitigate conflict in the State.”

“Ebonyi State has been doing medium expenditure framework successfully in line with the requirements of the fiscal responsibility laws”

Dr Abah said that the World Bank has helped the State develop medium term sector strategy in three key sectors of Education, Health, water and sanitation.

“There is need for Ebonyi State Government to set up a transformation unit, that will offer technical support for it’s implementation