Ebonyi Govt/NPC hold joint Stakeholders Summit on 2023 Population and Housing Census

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Ebonyi State Government in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPC) on Monday, organized a One -Day Stakeholders Summit on citizens awareness creation ahead of the 2023 population and housing census.

The event tagged “Citizens input /Consultation on 2023 Population and Housing Census, Ebonyi State Stakeholders Summit”

The State Government has equally constituted an enlarged State Census Committee, to galvanize state support for the successful conduct of the census.

Speaking while inaugurating the Comittee, Governor David Umahi (who doubles as the Chairman), said that accurate census guarantees planning, and data generation.

“I am delighted to be here on Ebonyi State Stakeholders summit on population and housing census”

“The goal of the summit is to sensitize stakeholders on the importance of census for 2023”

‘The allocation which we get, is because we are not paying importance to census”

In a remark, the Federal Commissioner Nationa Population Commission in charge of Ebonyi State Hon Darlington Okereke, said that the event was organized to create public awareness on the conduct of the census.

Hon Okereke who titled his presentation “2023 Census Population Census, the Journey so far” commended the State government for the support given to the commission.

The NPC boss said that accurate population census calls for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders and opinion leaders.

“The State Stakeholders summit provides a good opportunity to discuss some of our modest and laudable achievements in preparations for the 2023 Census”

Hon Okereke highted the objectives of the summit to include among other issues the promotion of robust and informed national conversation on the processes and procedures for the census.

“The summit objective include to solicit the cooperation and support of key stakeholders for the 2023 census”

“To convince citizens to submit themselves for Enumeration purposes during the census, provide a platform to offer clarification and receive feedback and considerations related to the conduct of the exercise”

In a speech, the Country Director United Nations Fund For Population Activities (UNFPA) Ulla Muller represented by Mr Essong Benedict said that the UNFPA would continue to support the Commission.

In attendance at the summit included former Governor Martin Elechi, State deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, members of the State Executive Council, Officials of the Ebonyi State Population Commission ,traditional rulers, Local government Chairmen, Development Council Coordinators among others.