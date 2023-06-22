Ebonyi Govt holds maiden exco meeting, Adopt Nwifuru’s manifesto  as working document

BY CLEMENT NNACHI, ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Government on Wednesday held it’s maiden Executive Council meeting, with the adoption of the manifesto of Governor Francis Nwifuru, as the working document.

The meeting presided over by Governor Francis Nwifuru, was held at the Executive Counçil Chambers Centenary City Abakaliki.

It had in attendance the Deputy Governor Princess Patricia Obila, 35 newly appointed Commissioners, Secretary to State Government Professor Grace Umezurike, Chief of Staff, Professor Emmanuel Echegu, Head of Service, Principal Secretary, and Senior Special Assistants/Special Assistants.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the State Commissioner for Information/Orientation Mr Jude Chikadibia Okpor, said the Council formally adopted the campaign manifesto of Governor Nwifuru as it’s Working Document .

He said, “The Governor presented his manifesto before the Council and it was adopted as a Working Document for the government.

Okpor stated that notable core areas of focus by the administration are Education , Health, Environment, Housing and Security.

He maintained that members of the Council made their submissions, and charted the way forward to achieve success in their various Ministries, Parastatals and Agencies.

The Commissioner emphasized that public school system would be revived to be one of the best in Ebonyi State.

He said, “to achieve this the government is ready to send the two Commissioners in charge of Education foreign countries to under study their school.

“In Health the administration is committed in the delivery of health services to the citizenry.

“The government would set in motion the building of 50 Low Cost Housing Units, for the resettlement of victims affected by disaster,” he said.

Speaking against the backdrop of security challenges recorded in most parts of the State, the Commissioner stated that government will leave no stone unturned in tackling insecurity .

He further stated that , “The Governor was delighted that he had assembled a vibrant team that would assist in delivery of democratic dividends to the citizenry.