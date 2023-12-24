Ebonyi govt. harps on Restorative Justice System to curb Congestion in Correctional Centers

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Judiciary in Ebonyi State has risen up to the challenges of the realities of judicial Reforms and now stands tall with the best in the country.

The State Ministry of Justice headed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Dr Ben Odoh Uruchi, has adopted new methodology that is both practical and effective towards the attainment of smooth Justice administration within the period under review.

The aim is to Foster a comprehensive and inclusive approach to Justice that reflects the values, culture and needs of our diverse communities.

Upon the assumption of office of Barrister Uruchi, on 20th June 2023, he introduced a Policy Direction with the theme “”Aspirational Legacy” to leave behind a Transformed Justice System in the State , where Restorative Practices empower communities, support victims, rehabilitate offenders and serve as National Model for a more compassionate, inclusive approach to Justice leading to a safer and harmonious society..

The Ministry has promoted the rule of law and preservation of law and order in the State inaddition to a paradigm shift from the Retributive system to a Restorative Justice system.

It is equally gratifying that the State Government has been quite responsive, supportive in many issues that affect the judiciary.

It has demonstrated it’s desire for a well respected , independent and efficient judiciary by it’s determination to enhance the Infrastructural and conditions of service of the Judicial Officers and Staff.

The Ebonyi State Ministry of Justice has been digitalized and automated with a World Class Case Management System (Caseflow -eMoj), for ease of access to the official activities of the Ministry.

The Ministry has established the State Multi-Door Court House, Citizens Mediation Center and three additional functional departments.

The Attorney General in an interview stated inter Alia, “today I can testify that residents of Ebonyi State who opt for out of court settlement of their disputes, now flood the Citizens Mediation Center, for a peaceful resolution of their disputes’

“In less than two months of it’s establishment, the Mediation Center has handled and successfully disposed over 46 Cases of Free of Charge to the satisfaction of the disputing parties.

Between 21st-25th November 2023, the South-East Special Policy Summit on Criminal Justice Reforms and Presentation of Model State Correctional Service Law, was held in Abakaliki the State capital.

The Summit brings together Legal Professionals, Academics, Policy Makers and Community Leaders and discussed emerging Legal issues, share best practices, and explore opportunities for legal Reforms.

The event was organized by the Body of South East States Attorneys General comprising Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Prince Lateef Fagbemi, restated that the Federal Government and the Body of South-East Attorney Generals, would partner on Criminal Justice Reforms for effective jurisprudence.

Prince Fagbemi emphasized that an effective and efficient justice system was a panacea for peace, stability and economic growth and development.

According to him, “the Chief Law Officers in the South-East have set a noble pace with this initiative, of promoting criminal justice administration in Nigeria”

“The Summit serves as an avenue for promoting access to both civil and criminal justice in terms of deployment of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Plea Bargaining and Restorative Justice in Civil and Criminal Justice Reforms”

“I would like to urge relevant stakeholders and authorities in this region, to continue to support measures to ensure effective implementation of their various role under the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws”

Prince Fagbemi said that the Federal Government was working towards improving justice system through appropriate legislative amendments.

“The current Govemment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his “Renewed Hope Agenda” is highly committed to transcending the status quo and crafting a criminal justice system that not only meets the needs of the present, but also sets a foundation for a more secure and prosperous future for our country”

“The Federal Government is also keying into the Justice Sector Reforms, to compliment what is happening today in the South East”

Declaring the Summit open, Governor Francis Nwifuru expressed dismay that Judiciary in many African countries especially in Nigeria, suffers from backlogs, delays and corruption such that speedy resolution of disputes was becoming increasingly elusive.

“Political interference and corruption in the judicial process, has contributed in no mean measure to delays in the sequence of vents in dispensation of justice in the Nigerian courts”

“the Nigerian criminal justice system has performed abysmally below expectation”

The Governor reiterated that since law was an instrument of social engineering, continuous changes in the social interactions and Civilization, demands a progressive review of sequence of events in criminal justice system.

The Chief Executive observed that delay in the dispensation of justice, was obviously inimical to the attainment of substantial justice in any legal system.

According to him, “for the criminal justice of any state to be effective, such a state is required to create its own institution of social control and a proper sequence in the process of administration which reflects in popular societal norms and values”

“Basing a criminal justice system on a set of archaic laws, having limited options to imprisonment in a modern generation of when non-custodian sentencing, community service and supervision, is surely one of the reason why Nigeria’s criminal justice system is considered dysfunctional and outdated.

Nwifuru reiterated that the success of the Nigerian criminal justice system, was dependent on the level of cooperation and coordination among the institutions that play in the process of criminal justice administration –

The Summit had in attendance Commissioners of Justice of Imo (Chief O C Akolisa, Enugu (Dr Kingsley Use), Abia (Barrister Ikechukwu Unwana), Anambra ( Professor Sylvia Ifemeje and Ebonyi ( Dr Ben Uruchi Odoh) among others.

It is worthy to note that Criminal Justice System, may be conceived as the collective institutions through which an accused offender passes until the accusations have been disposed off or the assessed punishment concluded.