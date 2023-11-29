Ebonyi govt flags off annual schools census for data generation, improved education development

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Ebonyi State Government has flagged off the 2022/2023 Annual School Census of private and public schools for data generation/proper planning of the Educator Sector.

The School Census involves the collection of correct education data, the number of schools (private and public), teachers, and information about the operation of the educational system.

The State Commissioner for Education Professor Paul Awo Nwaobashi, performed the flag-off on Tuesday in Abakaliki the State capital.

He said that the School Census data would be used later by the Federal Government, to enable government have knowledge of the gaps in the education sector.

‘if we give correct data, we will take First position in terms of benefits from the Federal government, as you go into the hinterlands, play your roles to realize the expected results”

“We are narrowing census down to the Education Sector, Field Officers should be dedicated to this exercise, it is what we give to the Federal Government that we will receive in terms of benefits’

The event which had participants from the State Ministry of Education, Universal Education Board (UBEB), and Secondary Education Board, featured training of personnel on a Questionaire to be answered by respondents.

The questionnaire contained questions on school enrolment, new entrants in Junior/ Senior Secondary School, location and shift methods system.

The Commissioner said that the enumeration will commence on Wednesday 29th November 2023 stating that all the Data generated were recorded into the Database.

According to him, “We are here for the flag-off of 2022/2023 Annual School Census, it is a yearly Census”

“The Enumerators will fill the Questionaire supplied by the respondents, key into On-Line Portal of Federal Ministry of Education”

“Does the School operate Shift Session, information on all fact during the school year, number of students and additional classroom information”

“We have Secondary School Forms, Primary, School Forms, Junior Secondary School, and Private School Forms, all the forms have formats that will facilitate for those that are new in the system”

Earlier in a Lecture, Mr Gregory Anyaeze, (Head of Department Edda Local Government), restated that without data government would not know the gaps in the education sector.

“This exercise will enable Donor Agencies see reasons for partnership in the development of the education sector”

In a Keynote address, the Desk Officer Mrs Celestina Ogbonna, said that the School Census would cover both private, public, approved and unapproved schools.

“We are here for flag-off of 2022/2023 Annual School Census, it is a yearly affair, we called people to come and witness the big take off tomorrow”

“Questionaire contains question like enrolment, staffs, classrooms, facilities, the longitude and latitude of schools using geo-Location among others.

Dignatories at the ceremony included the Executive Secretary of Ebonyi State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) Dr Livinus Ezeuwa, Reverend Father Inya Nwachi and Hon Julius Nwokpo,

Others include Senior Staffs of UBEB, Secondary Education Board (SEB), Directors of Ministry of Education and Education Secretaries among others.