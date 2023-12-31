Ebonyi Govt expends N11.2 billion for the equipment of 13 General Hospitals -Gov Nwifuru

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi Sate has restated that the State Government has paid a whooping sum of N11.2 billion, for the equipment of 13 General Hospitals in the State .

Nwifuru made the disclosure in his country home Oferekpe Agbaja, Izzi Local Government Area, while playing host to stakeholders of Izzi Nnodo Ckan, Commissioners , Founding Fathers,Town Union Executive, members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Correspondents Chapels respectively, who paid him Christmas Homage .

He said that by the first week of January 2024, the government will pursue aggressive health sector Reforms.

LAccording to him, “Mr President has granted approval for the de-merging of the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, we will have our own Teaching hospital”

“We have paid N11.2 billion to equip all our General Hospitals, we will have four Specialists in every zone

“By June 2024, we will have five Consultants in each of the General Hospitals, government has employee 36 Doctors”

“Every Medical Doctor in any of our General Hospitals will have a Brand New Jeep, the Keeps are parked in the Governor’s lodge”

Speaking against the backdrop of programmes in the Education Secor, Governor Nwifuru reiterated government resolve to intensify it’s training rogrammes for teachers

“Every year, we will send 100 teachers for training abroad while 400 will be trained within to enhance their efficiency”

“We need to expose the teachers to enhance their capacity, we must get it right jointly this time around”

Governor Nwifuru commended members of the State Executive Council comprising Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) for their dedication and commitment in the implementation of government policies and programmes

” Earlier in their separate remarks, the Commissioners appreciated Governor Nwifuru, for the giant strides and monumental achievements recorded in different sectors of the economy inaddition to life touching projects

Notable Commissioners who paid homage to the State Chief Executive included Engr Ogbonnaya Obasi (Works), Dr Moses Ekuma (Health), Dr Donatus Ilang (Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution) among others.

Highlights of the occassion was the presentation of gifts to the Governor by the groups in appreciation of the lofty policies and programmes of the administration since assumption of office in May 29th 2023.