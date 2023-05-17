Ebonyi govt dismisses report alluding Umahi’s convoy involvement in autocrash

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Ebonyi State Goverment has dismissed as false and misleading reports in some section of the media, alluding that Governor David Umahi’s convoy was involved in an auto crash on Tuesday evening.

The Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Mr Chooks Okoh, made the assertion in a Press Release issued in Abakaliki the State capital.

He described the reports as false, malicious and misleading and urged the general public to disregard the fake news.

According to the Release, “the attention of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi state has been drawn to a most malicious and wicked rumour making the rounds, that his convoy was involved in a fatal crash along the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Road, Onueke” “Not only is this a satanic conjecture, it is false, misleading and an attempt to cast a slur on the smooth commissioning of projects going on in the state” “For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor’s convoy was not involved in any kind of crash or anything related to it” The Release noted, “while there was a crash of a Toyota Sienna vehicle with a motorcycle along that road, the Governor’s convoy was nowhere near the incident”

It could be recalled that three persons were injured when a Sienna bus, rammed into a motorcycle along President Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi State on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred while billionaire businesses man Chief Arthur Eze and Ebonyi Deputy Governor Dr Kelechi Igwe were returning from the Airport.

Chief Arthur Eze was in Ebonyi State to commission the Abaomege Fyover Bridge located in Onicha Local Goverment Area which was named after him by the present government in the State.