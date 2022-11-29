Ebonyi govt condemns burning of INEC office

.Vows to deploy joint security outfit in commission’s property

By Clement Nnachi ( abakaliki)

The Ebonyi State government has condemned the burning of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Izzi Local Government Area of the State.

The Security Consultant to State Government Chief Stanley Emegha, made the condemnation in abakaliki, the state capital on Monday, while reacting to the ugly incident that occured in last Sunday.

According to him, “the burning of INEC office in Izzi Local Government is unfortunate, we thank God that no life was lost.

The Security Consultant restated that the arsonists thought that sensitive materials were in the office but were dissappointed that those materials were not there.

Chief Emegha alleged that the opposition had a hand in perpetuating the menace.

” This is still the opposition that is causing this problem and wrecking havoc, they have seen the hand writing on the wall, seeing that they have already failed”

“We would protect our votes and nothing would make elections not to hold in Ebonyi like in other states”

Chief Emegha said that the government would deploy Joint Security Outfit in all INEC offices throughout the State.

” The problem is that when we deploy Ebubeagu there now, people would start complaining that they want the materials, the arson has accured now and the opposition don’t want to say the truth”

“They are sending thugs to destroy things, we would not fold out hands again, we would in collaboration with security agencies, secure all INEC offices in the 13 LGAs even its headquarters”

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was on Sunday set ablaze by some unidentified persons.

This is the third attack on Local Government INEC offices within the space of three weeks, following attacks in Ogun and Osun States.

However, the Commission said the Nigeria Police Force have commenced full investigation into the incident.

The statement read, “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyeka Ugochi, reported that our Izzi Local Government Area office located in Iboko, was set ablaze this morning.

“The incident occurred around 10.00am when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze.

“Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed. These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet to be determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and have commenced investigation.

“Sadly, this is the third attack on our Local Government office in less than three weeks following similar attacks on our offices in Ogun and Osun States on 10th November 2022.”

Speaking against the backdrop of media Statement credited to the Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alluding that the recent defection of persons to the APC last weekend, had no political value.

The State Security Consultant described such insinuations as petty and baseless.

“Let the opposition wait for the election in 2023, we will see which party parades dead woods as members”

He advised the opposition to refrain from insulting Elders of the State stating people should learn how to show respect to others.