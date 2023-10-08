Ebonyi Govt commence reconstruction of dilapidated water reservoir road 27 years after abandonment

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Government has commenced the reconstruction of the dilapidated Water Works road, a major gateway to State water Reservoir where water is reticulated to Abakaliki the State capital .

The road has suffered several years of abandonment by previous administrations in the state.

The State Commissioner for Works and Transport Engr Stanley Lebechi Mbam, made the disclosure while inspecting progress of work at the site.

The Commissioner said that the reconstruction was to pave way for maintenance of the reservoir to supply potable water to the people of the state.

According to him,*Governor Nwifuru’s led administration would not stop fulfilling his campaign manifesto of people’s charter of needs, the road would serve the residents of the communities across the street*

*The maintenance of the road clearing of the waterworks road has commenced, once we reconstruct this road, the reservoir which is meant to supply water to the people of Ebonyi State is located inside*

“We are picking the design of the road and the surveyors are working and the total kilometre of the road will be made known as soon as the clearing is over*

This road was completely abandoned, the governor visited here and today work has commenced and within a short period of time the low lift will be done.

“I can confidently tell you that work has started at low lift Because of the bushy nature of the road” he stated.

Engr Mbam said that the People’s Charter of Needs, was simply geared towards satisfying the immediate and future needs of Ebonyi people.

It will be recalled that the low lift Juju Hill reservoir was capable of receiving water from Ezillo water treatment plant and the low lift pumping station.