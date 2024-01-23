Ebonyi Governor’s wife urge POWA to assist in curbing Police brutality on citizens

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Wife of Ebonyi State Governor Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, has urged members of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), to assist in curbing police brutality in the country.

Nwifuru made the plea when members of the State Chapter of the Association paid her a courtesy visit in her office at Centenary city Abakaliki.

The State First Lady reiterated the need for citizens to be given fair hearing in order to distinguish between criminals and the innocent people.

She opined, ““I want to plead with you to speak with your husbands, to reduce Police brutality in the State which previously led to the end SARS protest”

Mrs Nwifuru appealed to the Police to give listening ear to people’s defence, before prosecution in order to identify innocent victims.

“It is important that people should be given fair hearing in order to know the criminals and the innocent people”

She promised to partner the Association in the implementation of State Government activities and programmes.

Earlier in a remark, the Team Leader Mrs Miriam Anyai, said the Association acknowledged Mrs Nwifuru contributions in making the State peaceful.

Anyai emphasized that Police Officers wives would endeavour to sustain the tempo by standing solidly in support of their husbands, officers of the Nigeria police without whom there would be no POWA.

“This Association formed in 1979, is a strong empowerment body that embarked on projects that add values to families of Officers and stabilises the home front”

Mrs Anyai noted that the Association was soliciting support in raising Skills Acquisition programmes among Police Officers Wives and police community at large,