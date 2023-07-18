Ebonyi First Lady flags off awareness campaign against gender based violence, trafficking

BY CLEMENT NNACHI ,ABAKALIKI

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor Mrs Maudline Nwifuru, on Monday flagged-off sensitization campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV), trafficking and other forms of abuses against the women folk.

In a similar vein, the State First lady has reiterated the commitment of her office, to embark on measures that would curb the increasing rate of GBV and it’s societal ills.

Mrs Nwifuru made the assertion on Monday, on the occasion of the flag-off of Community Sensitization on the Rights of Children, trafficking, street Hawking, and other forms of child abuse in the State.

She emphasized that the sensitization was aimed at educating the people on the Rights of Ebonyi people inaddition to the growth and development of all families in the state.

The wife of the governor expressed her resolve to step down the programme across the 13 local Government Areas of the State.

“Child trafficking is a criminal offence, all our mothers should keep their children at home, avoid sending your children for child trafficking”

“Women have been abused in so many ways, it is not good and it is due to ignorance”

According to her, “With the various lectures delivered, we are going to be good ambassadors of the people right there at the grassroots and hinterlands”

“We want this programme taken to the grassroot, there are the people that are mostly abused and harassed”

Earlier in an address, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Barrister (Mrs) Felicia Nwankpuma, reiterated that the Ministry would advance the Social Rights of Women.

“As a ministry, we have to kick start the implementation of a robust programme that will empower, protect and advance the social rights of Ebonyi women, men, children, Persons with Disabilities, older persons and other vulnerable groups through this sensitization”

“In line with the State Government Charter of Needs, this administration is focused in making all Ebonyians to be responsive and productive and to contribute in her growth, thus the approval by the Governor for this programme”

Earlier in a lecture titled “Gender Based Violence”, the Head of National Agency for the Prohibition Against Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIPS) Ebonyi State Mrs Offor Beta, pledged the Agency partnership with the office of the wife of the governor.

“It is worrisome to see what is happening in the communities, our girls and women are being abused and molested “

Goodwill messages were received from the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), and Civil Society Organizations.

The event had in attendance the State Deputy Governor Princess Patricia Obila, the Commissioner for Local Government Mr Uchnna Igwe (who doubled as Chairman of the occasion), Ebonyi State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Chief Ogodo Ali Nomeh.

Others include members of the State Executive Council, Traditional Rulers, market Women, members of the State House of Assembly, youth organizations, cultural troopes, among others.