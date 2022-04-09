Ebonyi Ex-Commissioner declares for Senatorial seat

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

Immediate past Commissioner for Capital City Development Ebonyi State Chief Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has declared his intention to contest the Ebonyi North Senatorial seat during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Chief Nwaebonyi made the declaration in abakaliki the State capital on Thursday during an interractive Forum with newsmen.

He said that he has fascilitated the training of many students through his scholarship Scheme.

“I have given out so many vehicles, grants to persons to start their businesses

According to him, ‘I wish to inform you and the general public that I will be running for Ebonyi North Senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“I want the electorate to give me support, I have consulted stakeholders of the zone, I have paid my dues as a member of the APC”

He opined,”we have the Capacity, we will focus on youth empowerment, jobs creation, as a Senator I will ensure that youths of my zone secure employment”

“I have built 38 houses, 65 students are under my scholarship, I have procured 486 motorcycles and given them out to the youths”

On the Governorship seat of the State come 2023, the Senatorial Aspirant assured that the aspiration of Speaker Francis Nwifuru, would receive the backing of the electorate.

“Speaker Nwifuru is the next to step into the Governorship position, the kindred dichotomy is now a thing of the past”