Ebonyi Establishes Citizens Mediation Center, Concludes 235 Cases In one Year

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state government said it has established Citizens Mediation Center to provide an alternative dispute resolution mechanism for the people

The state commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Ben Odo made this disclosure while briefing journalists on the achievement of his ministry within one year in office.

He noted that the Center has helped to resolve disputes more amicably and quickly, reducing the burden on the formal justice system, and ultimately leading to less congestion in the courts.

The commissioner said that 46 cases have been successfully disposed off in the centre.

Odoh also disclosed that as part of judicial reforms, about 154 civil and 41 criminal cases have been concluded which demonstrates his Ministry’s commitment to effective dispensation of justice.

According to him: “we trained and chartered 20 Law Officers as Mediators, Arbitrators and Negotiators. This not only enhances the capacity of legal practitioners in the state but also promotes alternative dispute resolution methods, which can lead to quicker and less adversarial resolutions of disputes, benefiting the citizens”.

“The Citizens Mediation Center provides an alternative dispute resolution mechanism for citizens. It can help resolve disputes more amicably and quickly, reducing the burden on the formal justice system, and ultimately leading to less congestion in the courts. So far, 46 cases have been successfully disposed off in this centre.”

“The successful conclusion of 154 civil and 41 criminal cases demonstrates our Ministry’s commitment to effective dispensation of justice. Timely resolution of cases is crucial for citizens seeking legal redress and promotes a sense of fairness and security in the legal system”.

The Commissioner added that apart from the payment of busary to 150 Ebonyi students to Nigerian Law School, the ministry has drafted 16 Executive bills within one year of the present administration in the state.