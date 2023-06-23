Ebonyi Deputy Speaker inaugurates 26 aides, harps on resilience in service

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

The Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon Chinedu Onah, has appointed 26 Legislative aides, with a charge on them to advance the course of democratic values and principles.

Speaking during the inauguration of the appointees on Thursday, at the Assembly Legislative Complex Nkaliki Abakaliki, Hon Onah enjoined them to work towards achieving the objective behind their appointment.

“I charge you to put in your best and work towards achieving the objective behind your appointment.

“The appointment is a recognition and show of gratitude for your contributions towards our success in the Constituency.

“I urge you to be transparent, see yourself as servants of the people, your duty is to see to the well-being of the people.

“I charge you to continue to support Governor Nwifuru’s administration that is committed to a robust development of the State”

He reiterated that he has the interest of all at heart, urging those that have not yet gotten positions to exercise patience as better days lie ahead.

He commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his exemplary leadership qualities which manifested in the inauguration of members of the State Executive Council among others.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the newly appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Mr Ede Samuel Ituma, expressed gratitude over the appointment, assuring that they would discharge their responsibilities diligently.

