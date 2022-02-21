Ebonyi Deputy Speaker alleges impeachment plot, restates his membership to PDP

Clement Nnachi (abakaliki )

The Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Chief Odefa Obasi Odefa, has alledged that he has uncovered plots to impeach him, for his refusal to defect from the PDP to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Chief Odefa made the assertion in a Statement he issues at the weekend in abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital.

He reiterated his resolve to remain in PDP stating “I have remained a loyal party man that is not about to change any time soon.

He stated,”I am aware of some clandestine moves to possibly incacerate , intimidate and harass me and members of my family”

“I am also aware that there are moves to make illegal attempt to remove me as the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly

He insisted that he has no moral ground to abandon the PDP, stating “after consultation with my constituents they made It clear that they remain loyal to PDP’

He opined ,”I therefore , hereby affirm that I remain a loyal, committed and proud member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State Chapter.

According to him, “my party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), from the ward, local government, State and at the National level remain at peace, united and do not in any way present the avenue that could engender my defection from the party to another party”

‘It is a well established legislative tradition that a Lawmaker who wishes to defect from his Political party is required to formally write to the Speaker in plenary , It is in record that I have never taken this decision”

Chief Odefa reiterated his commitment to the growth of democratic values in the State .